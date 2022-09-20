Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Six-year-old hit by vehicle in Rio Bravo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in Rio Bravo Friday afternoon. The Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Prada Machine and Highway 83 where they met with a private vehicle that was transporting a six-year-old boy. The victim was allegedly hit by...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of hit and run accident
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating the driver responsible for a hit and run accident that caused damages. The incident happened on Sept. 15 at 120 West Del Mar when the driver of a pickup truck entered a parking lot to make a turn. During the process,...
kgns.tv
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is taken to the hospital after an apparent accident in north Laredo. The accident happened on Saturday at around 7 p.m. near 424 East Del Mar Boulevard. According to officers at the scene, a vehicle allegedly hit the motorcyclist causing him to fall. No...
kgns.tv
Update: Three injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an accident in front of a south Laredo high school. The accident happened at around 10 this morning at the 2000 block of Mexico Avenue, that’s the street that is in front of United South High School. Paramedics with the...
kgns.tv
Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of Gracy Espinoza is venting her frustration after the man accused of killing her daughter requested an extension in the case. It’s been two years since Gracy was allegedly killed at the hands of her then boyfriend Joel David Chavez. Since then, her mother Mayra Rivera has not received justice for her daughter.
kgns.tv
Update: Laredo Police man accused of firing shots near bar area
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man wanted for firing shots near a bar area in northeast Laredo is arrested. It happened on Saturday, September 27, when officers heard several shots fired by the 6400 block of Cresent Loop. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ulysses Alejandro Flores.
kgns.tv
DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over four dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer. On Sept. 21st at around 9 p.m. troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a suspected human smuggling attempt in north Laredo. During their investigation, they found 37 men, 11 women and...
kgns.tv
Traffic congestion reported on I-35 and Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are driving on the northbound lane of I-35 prepare to see a high volume of traffic. The northbound exit 8 from I-35 to connect to Mines Road is closed due to the traffic congestion. Traffic is backed up on Mines Road leading to the...
kgns.tv
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza appears in court
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two years since Gracy Espinoza was killed along with her unborn baby and the mother continues to demand justice for her daughter. On Thursday Joel David Chavez, the man accused of killing Espinoza appeared for his court hearing at the 111th District Court.
kgns.tv
TxDOT to hold car seat inspection event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a quick checkup that can save a life. On Saturday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be holding its Child Seat Inspection event. Parents can start lining up as early as 8 a.m. to have a technician inspection their child’s car seat. It’s...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo unveils Panthers Avenue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and United South celebrated the dedication of a new avenue. In front of students, faculty and staff of United South, the city unveiled Panthers Avenue. The sign was installed at the intersection of Tampico and Los Presidents Avenue. It was determined back...
kgns.tv
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a Laredo highway Thursday morning. According to Laredo Police a three-vehicle accident on I-35 near exit 1A has caused the closure of two southbound lanes. No word on any injuries at the moment. Authorities are advising motorists to drive...
kgns.tv
Customs system issues creates heavy traffic on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up along Mines Road leading to the World Trade Bridge. According to officials, the Mexican Customs system is currently down at a national level. As a result, there will be an increase in commercial traffic in the area. Drivers are being urged to...
kgns.tv
RGISC concerned about recent river clean-up
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the City of Laredo continues to move forward with the Binational River Project, some bumps are starting to show. On Thursday, KGNS News reported about a clean up near the riverbanks and now a local environmental group is speaking on why they are concerned. What...
Feds seize narcotics worth nearly $11.5M at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized mixed narcotics worth more than $11.4 million at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas. The first seizure occurred Tuesday when officers intercepted a 2007 Wabash National trailer carrying a shipment of brooms that investigators determined contained 32 packages of suspected cocaine. The estimated street value of the haul, which weighed nearly 81 pounds, was nearly $1.1 million, the agency stated in a news release.
kgns.tv
Clean up along the river causes concern
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An area by the river is raising a few eyebrows. Under the railroad bridge near the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, the area has been cleared, including vegetation that grows along the river. But who is doing the cleanup?. According to the city of Laredo, the job...
kgns.tv
Central Laredo house catches fire Monday night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A central Laredo home is damaged after a fire Monday night. The Laredo Fire Department was responded to the call at around 10:39 p.m. at the 2200 block of Cortez Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Crews managed to extinguish...
kgns.tv
Volunteers needed to help clean Chacon Creek
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is partnering with Keep Laredo Beautiful as they look for volunteers to help clean Chacon Creek. The clean-up will take place on Saturday at 7 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet up with organizers at Dryden Park or the M.E. Benavides Sports...
kgns.tv
Drug traffickers sent to prison for transporting narcotics in car batteries
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two men from Laredo and three men from Mexico are sent to prison for transporting narcotics in car batteries in a case from 2018. All five men pleaded guilty to transportation and delivery of several car batteries containing meth and heroin across the border into Laredo.
kgns.tv
TAMIU to be closed on Sunday due to maintenance
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Operations will be suspended at the TAMIU campus on Sunday Sept. 25. There will be a scheduled maintenance that will cause a campus-wide electricity outage at the university. The power outage will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. TAMIU officials advise visitors on...
