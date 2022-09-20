ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Apartment complex fire on the West Side leaves 20 tenants displaced

SAN ANTONIO – 20 individuals have been displaced following an apartment complex fire. The fire occurred Saturday around noon at the 1400 block of Cable Ranch Road on the West Side of town. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the building and...
Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns

Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
Get spooked at the scary Haunted Oaks inside Rolling Oaks Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for fun and scary things to do this Halloween season? Well, the Haunted Oaks is coming back for a second year, and it's bigger and scarier than ever. The Haunted Oaks is located inside the Rolling Oaks Mall on the 2nd floor. It's...
Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
Three arrested following drug bust in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas - Three people are in the Kerr County Jail Friday arrested on drug charges. Luz Carmona of San Antonio is accused of trying to sell Meth to an undercover officer on social media. Carmona was pulled over in Kerrville on Wednesday along with Mikel Conner of San Antonio...
Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"

The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
Police seeking suspects who murdered local man ensuing road rage

SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the murder of a local man. The incident happened Friday, September 16, 2022, on West Commerce Street towards the West Side of town. According to authorities, Mark Maldonado (the victim) was driving his truck when the suspects...
Tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Tours are open Saturday and Sunday for our St. Jude Dream Home in the Cardinal Ridge Community. Free tours start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. While you're there. Register to win a $2500 gift certificate courtesy of Chair King Backyard Store.
Police arrest SAISD teacher, accused of 'Improper Relationship' with student

CIBOLO -- The Cibolo Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second degree felony. According to police a criminal investigation started on Thursday, September 22 when a 16 year old from Steele High School reported to...
7th Annual Wellness Expo for All

OPENING CEREMONIES – 10:00 am (FREE AMERICAN FLAG) Presentation of colors by Churchill High School ROTC. Lt. Col. Orlando Dona singing National Anthem. The Christian School of Castle Hills choir. (Antonian High School Band), prayer and honor all veterans present. FREE Breakfast tacos/coffee while it lasts. Food trucks/Vendors &...
Brooks Gives Back awards $110,000 to several local nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO – Brooks Gives Back, a local nonprofit serving the Brooks Neighborhood of San Antonio, announced it's awarding $110,000 to five local nonprofits. $110,000 marks the most that Brooks Gives Back has ever given in one year. The nonprofits include the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio,...
South Side Pride: Record enrollment at Texas A&M-San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More students are choosing Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Enrollment's increased over 200% since becoming a standalone university 13 years ago, and the university's announced that the current semester represents a milestone. For the first time in A&M-San Antonio history, enrollment has surpassed 7,000. To be exact, 7,353...
Police seeking suspect who stole package from porch in Hondo

HONDO, Texas - The Hondo Police Department is looking for the person who allegedly stole a package from the porch of a home in Hondo. The theft happened about a month ago on August 28th. If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Hondo Police Department at 830-426-5353.
Police searching for missing 14-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – Police are seeking public assistance in the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 14-year-old Andrea Isabella Mata was last seen on the 5800 block of Jerome Road towards the West Side of town. Andrea is around 4 foot, 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes....
