FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
This Man is on a Quest to Try Every Apple Cider Donut in New England, and Even Made a Map
It's no secret that we New Englanders love our apple cider donuts, but one man is taking it to a whole other level, and we are so here for it. Meet Alex Schwartz, the lad on the right in this picture. Alex hails from Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to this Dailybreak...
140 MPH Speeder, Drunk Driver Crash Keep NH State Police Busy
It's like Speed Racer paid a visit to the Seacoast region in one of two incidents that kept State Police busy on Satuday night. A New Hampshire State Police trooper stopped a driver of a 2010 Infiniti sedan after it allegedly blew past him heading west on Route 101 in Epping at an estimated 140 mph around 10:20 p.m.
A Retired Canobie Lake Park Rollercoaster Has Some Big News
Have you ever wondered what happens to retired attractions? Over the years, Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, has seen many changes to its attractions. When I say changes, it could be a retheming, a new look or name, or the attraction was taken out of the amusement park.
Bring Your Appetite, Canobie Lake Park is Having a Food Truck Festival This Weekend
Let's be honest, it is always a fun day spending time with friends and/or family at an amusement park, and Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, is no exception to this. Many of us New Englanders grew up going to Canobie Lake Park every summer whether with our family or summer camps.
Does New Hampshire’s $5.7 Million Lottery Winner Live in Your Town?
Lady luck struck again in New Hampshire on Friday night, when someone in Auburn took home the grand prize in the Lucky for Life lottery drawing. The winner takes home a $5.75 million payout overall, after picking the numbers 23-33-34-35-42, and Lucky Ball 14. And after noticing they went with...
Spooky Season’s Coming: Tickets to Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, Are on Sale
We've got some exciting news for all you spooky season fans out there. Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, is one of New England's premiere Halloween attractions, and certainly among the most popular. Amongst other accolades, the haunt has "twice been voted one of the top 13 haunted attractions in the country," according to their website.
Fans of Queen Elizabeth and England Will Adore These 2 British Stores in Maine, Massachusetts
"Cheerio" and "Keep Calm and Carry On" are typically what Americans think British folks say. The fact is that many do, but most who live in the British Empire do not say those lines regularly. However, as we've learned over the past few weeks of royal watching on the "tele",...
New Escape Room Coming to the New Hampshire Seacoast
Rescue a kidnapped antique dealer, figure out how to get out of the horror story you just woke up in, or use items from an abandoned campsite to get to safety. Can you do it in 60 minutes?. Escape rooms are so much fun!. It's adrenaline-filled, heart-racing fun where you're...
A Legend of Captain America, X-Men, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Comics Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
Well, this may just be your Sunday plans if you're a comic book aficionado. A living comic book uber legend is going to be in Salem, New Hampshire, at Little Giant Comics and Collectibles at the Mall at Rockingham Park, across from the Tuscan Village. Do you know the name...
After 300 Years, Historic $1.7M Home With Ties to the Revolutionary War is for Sale in MA
For the first time in over 300 years, a historic Colonial home in Concord, Massachusetts, is on the market. Built in 1653, the five-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 4,510 square foot home on 99 Sudbury Road is situated on 0.69 acres of land, and listed by Bob Champey with William Raveis R.E. & Home Services for $1,695,000.
Runaway Dog From Maine Turnpike Crash Found by Trooper
The last of the hunting dogs that ran from a crash scene on the Maine Turnpike was found safe in the woods along the highway on Saturday night. Ten beagle hunting dogs were in a cage in the back of a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup Wednesday morning heading northbound when driver William Funkhouser, 38, of Baker, West Virginia, fell asleep at the wheel, according to Maine State Police. The Tacoma swerved into the path of a tractor truck and went off the road, opening the cage.
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1
A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
Who Else Remembers the Hampton Cinemas Six in Hampton, New Hampshire?
Whenever you start a new job, it’s only natural to think about how it stacks up compared to other favorites. So, as we kicked off “Rineman in the Morning” this week, one of the first places my mind went to was the Hampton Cinemas Six. You heard...
Love Reading? Portland, Maine, Home Has a Lavish Library With a Bonkers Bookshelf
Homes are flying on and off the market in Maine right now, especially in Portland. The highly sought-after location is booming with homes for sale in beautiful areas with gorgeous views but for hefty prices. Home for Sale in Portland, Maine. Sitting right by Waynflete on the corner of Spring...
I Recommended Movies to ‘Da Vinci Code’ Author Dan Brown at Hampton Cinemas Six in New Hampshire
When writing about the late, great Hampton Cinemas Six, I thought about many of the regular customers who’d come in throughout the week. We had parents who’d bring the kids every weekend. There were couples that made every Thursday “date night” and would check out the latest rom-com. And there were some who’d just come alone on a Tuesday, buy a coffee, and just sit back and enjoy a movie, distraction-free.
Pro Portsmouth Looking for First Night 2023 Logo
Do you have the design that could best represent the annual First Night celebration? Pro Portsmouth is holding a contest to design the logo for this year's celebration. The annual New Year's Eve event will begin ProPortsmouth's 46th year of promoting events in Portsmouth like Market Square Day, Children's Day, and the Seacoast Roadrace Series.
Despite the Happy Face, This Dog is Lost in Kittery. Can You Help Find Her Home?
This sweet girl was picked up by the York Police recently. She was running down North Village Road. She does not have a microchip or collar. She is being well cared for at the Kittery Animal Hospital. I have such respect for those that work with animals. This hospital in...
Watch Adam Sandler’s 1991 TV Debut Before Seeing His Live Show in Manchester, NH
Comedian, movie star and New England-born and raised, Adam Sandler is going on tour and stopping at the city he grew up in, Manchester, New Hampshire. It's no surprise that when tickets went on sale last week for his show on Saturday, October 22 at the SNHU Arena, they got snatched up faster than you can say "The Price is Wrong Bitch!"
