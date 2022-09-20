ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, NH

Newington, NH
New Hampshire State
Reggie Lewis
Chris Ford
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Runaway Dog From Maine Turnpike Crash Found by Trooper

The last of the hunting dogs that ran from a crash scene on the Maine Turnpike was found safe in the woods along the highway on Saturday night. Ten beagle hunting dogs were in a cage in the back of a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup Wednesday morning heading northbound when driver William Funkhouser, 38, of Baker, West Virginia, fell asleep at the wheel, according to Maine State Police. The Tacoma swerved into the path of a tractor truck and went off the road, opening the cage.
OGUNQUIT, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1

A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
ROCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

I Recommended Movies to 'Da Vinci Code' Author Dan Brown at Hampton Cinemas Six in New Hampshire

When writing about the late, great Hampton Cinemas Six, I thought about many of the regular customers who'd come in throughout the week. We had parents who'd bring the kids every weekend. There were couples that made every Thursday "date night" and would check out the latest rom-com. And there were some who'd just come alone on a Tuesday, buy a coffee, and just sit back and enjoy a movie, distraction-free.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Pro Portsmouth Looking for First Night 2023 Logo

Do you have the design that could best represent the annual First Night celebration? Pro Portsmouth is holding a contest to design the logo for this year's celebration. The annual New Year's Eve event will begin ProPortsmouth's 46th year of promoting events in Portsmouth like Market Square Day, Children's Day, and the Seacoast Roadrace Series.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

