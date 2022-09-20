Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
MG Developer, partner score $148M loan for Hialeah apartments
MG Developer and Baron Property Group secured a $148 million construction loan for a nearly 600-unit planned apartment complex in Hialeah, as development ramps up in the city. Coral Gables-based MG Developer, led by CEO Alirio Torrealba, and New York-based Baron Property Group, led by Matthew Baron, expect to break ground on Metro Parc in December and complete the project in the second quarter of 2024. Post Road Group provided the 30-month loan for the development planned for 955 East 25th Street and 980 East 26th Street, according to a press release. Stamford, Connecticut-based Post Road is an alternative investment firm.
therealdeal.com
Sabet buys development site in Miami’s A&E District
The Sabet Group is the latest out-of-town multifamily developer to plant a flag in South Florida, acquiring a redevelopment site in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District. An affiliate of Sabet, a Los Angeles-based and New York-based multifamily development firm led by Andre and Edward Sabetfard, paid $14.3 million for the 0.5-acre property at 1600 Northeast Second Avenue, records show. The site currently houses a 10,700-square-foot commercial building that was completed in 1950.
therealdeal.com
Swire, Related score approval to widen planned Brickell office tower
Swire Properties and Stephen Ross’ Related Companies can expand their planned One Brickell City Centre skyscraper, a move they say is geared toward attracting top tenants. The Miami City Commission approved an amendment to Miami-based Swire’s special area plan allowing for larger floor sizes. Commissioners also approved a development agreement that outlines public benefits to the city, during a commission meeting on Thursday.
therealdeal.com
Invesca scores $77M construction loan for Plantation rentals
Invesca Development Group secured the funding it needs to move forward on a Plantation apartment complex. The development firm scored $76.5 million to build the 330-unit Pixl complex on a 6.7-acre site it owns at 4300 Northwest Ninth Court, according to a notice of construction commencement filed this month. An affiliate of New York-based Madison Realty Capital was the lender, records show.
therealdeal.com
50 Eggs restaurateur John Kunkel buys waterfront Miami Beach home
John Kunkel, founder and CEO of 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, bought a waterfront Miami Beach home for $6.8 million. Records show Kunkel bought the 4,477-square-foot house at 1030 Stillwater Drive from Silvana Rodrigues and David Albin. Kunkel secured a $4.7 million loan from City National Bank of Florida to finance the purchase.
therealdeal.com
Motwanis win approval to expand planned Fort Lauderdale condo project
Merrimac Ventures won approval to expand its planned boutique condo development near the beach in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale commissioners on Thursday approved a site plan amendment that adds 11 units and a fourth floor, to create a four-story, 32-unit building at 530 North Birch Road. Asking prices for condos...
therealdeal.com
Development bonanza: Four Miami projects nab approval
Miami’s skyline continues to fill up. Four proposed Miami projects won approvals on Wednesday, but one developer’s planned tower hit a snag during a city board meeting. Related Group and Merrimac Ventures’ condominium at Miami Worldcenter, AMLI Residential’s second apartment project in Miami, Rilea Group’s mid-rise rental building near the airport, and Terra and AB Asset Management’s Coconut Grove apartments scored approvals from the Miami Urban Development Review Board.
therealdeal.com
Robert Rivani’s Black Lion snags One Thousand Museum restaurant space
On the prowl for South Florida retail condo properties, Robert Rivani nabbed prime restaurant space at One Thousand Museum. Black Lion Investment Group, Rivani’s Los Angeles-based firm, paid $6.4 million for the 6,500-square-foot commercial condo on the ground floor of the luxury condominium at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard. The seller...
