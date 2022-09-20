Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
Many New Yorkers having problems with self checkoutsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He DeservesIBWAABronx, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
hotnewhiphop.com
Richard Jefferson Hints That There's More To The Ime Udoka Story
Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ime Udoka Makes A Decision Amid Impending Celtics Suspension
Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics have had quite the day. Late last night, it was revealed that Udoka was in trouble with the Celtics organization as he had a sexual yet consensual relationship with a fellow Celtics employee. These kinds of relationships are forbidden, and now, Udoka is expected to be suspended for an entire year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"
DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andre Iguodala Makes Massive Warriors Announcement
Andre Iguodala has had some big decisions to make over the last few months. After winning his fourth title with the Golden State Warriors, Iguodala was tasked with deciding whether or not he wants to retire. After 18 seasons in the NBA, Iguodala has accomplished a lot, and there are plenty of things he could get into, well beyond basketball.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Performs At Rolling Loud New York, Twitter Reacts
Ice Spice hasn't been in the game for long, but she's still managed to become a success after her single, "Munch (Feelin' U)," garnered much attention. Within a couple of months, the New York native has been co-signed by Drake, gained thousands of social media followers, and earned a spot on B-Lovee's tour.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike LeBron 20 "Bred" Coming Soon: Official Photos
LeBron James' 20th signature shoe has arrived, and fans are excited to finally try it out. This is a big year for LeBron given the fact that it is his 20th season in the NBA. He and the Lakers will be on a mission, and throughout the year, we get to watch him play in what is being considered his best signature shoe in quite some time. Fans are excited to see all of the many colorways we will get, and it is easy to see why.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Rips Shaq For Not Reaching Out To Him
Ben Simmons has had to deal with a lot over the last few months. When it comes to his holdout with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons was heavily criticized, especially by the likes of Shaq. Back in February, Shaq even exposed Simmons for sliding in his DMs about his latest criticisms. This led to a whole thing about being LSU alum and how Simmons needs to be a better LSU brother.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Nelly Struggle To Figure Out Instagram Live
Lil Wayne lives in his own world, which becomes more and more apparent every time he makes a public appearance or sits down for an interview. Last night, the rapper made a rare cameo on Instagram Live where he chopped it up with Nelly, prompting a hilariously viral moment between the two. Nelly used an IG filter that made him and his surroundings sparkle and Weezy was simply confused.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take
Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Challenges Russell Simmons To Leave Bali & Return To NYC
Akademiks isn't backing down from his recent comments. His claims surrounding hip-hop's pioneers led to backlash from LL Cool J, the folks at Hot 97, and now, Russell Simmons. The Def Jam co-founder shared his thoughts on Instagram before issuing an apology to Akademiks for his comments. Unfortunately, it seems like Akademiks isn't accepting the apology but instead, has questions about Simmons's relocation to Bali.
hotnewhiphop.com
22Gz Lashes Out At Rolling Loud New York For Kicking Him Off Lineup
Rolling Loud New York is underway. The festival has been even more star-studded than concert-goers expected, with Nicki Minaj bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert and more, and Kanye West taking the stage during Playboi Carti's set. Equally notable, however, have been the names who didn't perform. Just before...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dusty Locane, Rah Swish, OnPointLikeOp & Run Suno Team Up On "Say Dat" EP
Drill music has turned into the sound of New York City. Unfortunately, the city's drill scene has also caused some significant backlash from city officials, from NYPD's removal of drill rappers from the Rolling Loud line-up to Mayor Eric Adams who once said that he wanted to see the genre banned completely.
