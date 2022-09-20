Gov needs to stay out of our homes, & medical decisions. Let parents & doctors make those decisions. People need to mind their own business. if it doesn't apply to you, stay out of it. These politicians just pick/choose, go up/down,& side to side. The Constitution says nothing about abortion, LGBTQ ,marriage between individuals, adoptions by certain couples, etc..so they just make crap up. No one should tell us who we can/can't marry. There needs to be separation of church/state Irt, to all Judges in one part of the country are ruling one way & another part ruling the other. There is obviously no in the middle. How about let people be who they want to be. Just bc you don't like something, doesn't mean your view is shared by everyone. People are no longer taught "no one cares how you feel". Politics is a cruel/vindictive game & we're all losers. Parents should have a say in their children's education. Isn't PTA, a place to bring up issues? Govt over reach has gone off the rails.
They scream parents rights in school for a political agenda. They care less about other rights we were given for a political agenda. Then they want religion in government for a political agenda. I bet all of them would turn and mock Jesus if given a chance, for a political agenda. (because of Orange jesus) These Repugs don’t care about you or me. They care only for the benefits they receive.
