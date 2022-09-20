Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks
Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Hoover's first entertainment district, Village Green
HOOVER, Ala. — A groundbreaking celebration was held to kick off construction for Village Green, the city of Hoover’s first entertainment district and lifestyle venue. Watch the full story above.
wbrc.com
Weekend block party at Crossplex Village to celebrate opening of new restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 5 Points West Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a block party at Crossplex Village this weekend to celebrate the opening of Crab Barrack. Crossplex Village is home to several businesses that serve the West Birmingham community and support Birmingham’s world class athletic facility the Birmingham CrossPlex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Bessemer restaurant and catering business owner concerned over utilities billing
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman says her water is shut off multiple times a month by Bessemer Utilities, causing issues for her restaurant and catering business. It all began in November 2021 when Bessemer Utilities surprised Chef Julia May at Homestyle Kitchen with a $41,000 bill. “When...
Now Open: Six new Birmingham restaurants to add to your list
There’s something undeniably joyful about celebrating the opening of a long-awaited restaurant. We watch the buildup on social media as owners post photos of construction on Instagram, inviting us to watch their progress. From permit approvals to décor, it’s fun to watch the process of opening a new restaurant unfold. And even more fun when owners finally post the “Grand Opening” announcement.
WWII aircraft viewing happening this weekend in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, people across central Alabama will have the chance to get up close to a vital piece of history. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will be showcasing WWII planes, many with fascinating backstories. At the Shelby County Airport, this vintage blue and yellow plane is quite the eye catcher. It’s an 80-year-old […]
Little London Kitchen permanently closing after 3 years in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Little London Kitchen in Homewood has announced that it will be closing for good after serving British cuisine in the area since 2019. Earlier this week, owners Bea and Matthew Morrissette said they had originally planned to close just for the foreseeable future while they dealt with understaffing. On Friday, they […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boater missing in Lay Lake
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday morning has left a boater missing. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Ranger bass boat was found vacant in Spring Creek on Lay Lake around 11:33 a.m. Calera Dive Team, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad and ALEA’s Aviation Unit along with […]
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
City of Tuscaloosa, Landowners in Legal Battle Over Western Riverwalk Property
The city of Tuscaloosa and property owners are engaged in a legal battle over the forced acquisition of four acres of land necessary for the development of the Western Riverwalk, the Thread has learned. The Tuscaloosa Riverwalk already stretches almost three miles from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater eastwards past Manderson Landing,...
Bham Now
Encore Rouge is NOW open—plus, details for grand opening, Oct. 1
Birmingham foodies, I’ve got exciting news for you—popular food truck Encore Rouge has officially opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant for a test run and will have their grand opening on Saturday, October 1. Keep reading for all the delicious details. All about Encore Rouge 🤩. Encore Rouge has already...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin launches charity golf tournament
The inaugural Randall L. Woodfin Charity Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at Highland Park Golf Course, 3300 Highland Ave. The tournament will start at 8 a.m. The Birmingham mayor is working with a group of business leaders to raise money to support the Penney Foundation, a...
Birmingham has draft plan to spend $37 million to relocate thousands of residents, documents show
A document released by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office revealed that the city holds a drafted plan to aid residents of North Birmingham endangered by local pollution, though it is unclear whether Woodfin plans to do anything with it. This 60-page document, drafted by the city’s Planning, Engineering and...
Gulf Coast Airport Planning to Start Air Service In Time For Spring Break 2023.
Orange Beach, Alabama. The gulf coast could see more people arriving by air thanks to a government grant award.Kaiser vacations. The Alabama gulf coast has long been known as a drive-in destination. But plans are underway to change that, and commercial air services could begin as soon as spring break in 2023.
utv44.com
Mobile's Crescent Theater will not be closing after last minute rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Good news tonight for folks who enjoy heading out to the movies:. The Crescent Theater will not be closing after all. Two weeks ago, we reported the iconic downtown theater would be closing October 1st due to a raise in rent. Now generous benefactors are...
Pedestrian struck, killed on University Boulevard
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Birmingham Friday morning.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
Birmingham Water Works: What is it? Where did it come from? And who’s holding the reins?
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Billing issues, callouts from the mayor, and recent confusion over the board chair’s resignation have kept the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the news and in local conversation for the better part of a year.
Trussville student selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville student was selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star on Friday, September 23. Blakely Holt, 11, is a sixth grader at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School. She is the daughter of Andy and Dennie Holt. Alabama’s Rising Stars is a mentoring program of the Miss Alabama Competition. Through […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0