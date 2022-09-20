ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks

Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Now Open: Six new Birmingham restaurants to add to your list

There’s something undeniably joyful about celebrating the opening of a long-awaited restaurant. We watch the buildup on social media as owners post photos of construction on Instagram, inviting us to watch their progress. From permit approvals to décor, it’s fun to watch the process of opening a new restaurant unfold. And even more fun when owners finally post the “Grand Opening” announcement.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

WWII aircraft viewing happening this weekend in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, people across central Alabama will have the chance to get up close to a vital piece of history. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will be showcasing WWII planes, many with fascinating backstories. At the Shelby County Airport, this vintage blue and yellow plane is quite the eye catcher. It’s an 80-year-old […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Little London Kitchen permanently closing after 3 years in Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Little London Kitchen in Homewood has announced that it will be closing for good after serving British cuisine in the area since 2019. Earlier this week, owners Bea and Matthew Morrissette said they had originally planned to close just for the foreseeable future while they dealt with understaffing. On Friday, they […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Boater missing in Lay Lake

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday morning has left a boater missing. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Ranger bass boat was found vacant in Spring Creek on Lay Lake around 11:33 a.m. Calera Dive Team, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad and ALEA’s Aviation Unit along with […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
Bham Now

Encore Rouge is NOW open—plus, details for grand opening, Oct. 1

Birmingham foodies, I’ve got exciting news for you—popular food truck Encore Rouge has officially opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant for a test run and will have their grand opening on Saturday, October 1. Keep reading for all the delicious details. All about Encore Rouge 🤩. Encore Rouge has already...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin launches charity golf tournament

The inaugural Randall L. Woodfin Charity Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at Highland Park Golf Course, 3300 Highland Ave. The tournament will start at 8 a.m. The Birmingham mayor is working with a group of business leaders to raise money to support the Penney Foundation, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
