ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

John Hartman Mysterious Cause of Death: Doobie Brothers Drummer Dead at 72

John Hartman, the original drummer for the Doobie Brothers, died. He was 72. Doobie Brothers delivered a heartbreaking update regarding Hartman, who served as one of the co-founding members of the band, saying that Hartman died at the age of 72. The band shared the news on its social media...
MUSIC
Variety

Warner Music Reveals Incoming CEO Robert Kyncl’s Compensation

Days after top YouTube exec Robert Kyncl was named as the next CEO of Warner Music Group, the company revealed in an SEC filing that he will earn approximately $15 million in his first year on the job, depending on performance targets. When Kyncl’s name was first mentioned as a potential successor to outgoing CEO Stephen Cooper, who leaves after 11 years in the role, many wondered whether the job would be sufficiently appealing for the executive who led Netflix from DVDs to streaming and has been YouTube’s business chief for much of his 12 years at the company. However, the SEC...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy