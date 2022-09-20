NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that The Public Accuracy Test for the November 8, 2022 General Election has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Waterloo Township Hall, 9773 Mt. Hope Road, Munith, MI. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to determine that the program and the computer being used to tabulate the results of the election count the votes in the manner as prescribed by law.

MUNITH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO