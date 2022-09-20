Read full article on original website
The Market is on the Town Square: September 23
On the township square in downtown Stockbridge. Each week through October 28, we will be open from 4 pm to 7 pm, and we will have a full line up of Market Music. This week, the Market will have sweet corn, beans, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, apples, pears, watermelons, honey, eggs, jam, granola, bread, cookies, pies, zucchini bread, soaps, lotions, candles, sprays and art.
PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that The Public Accuracy Test for the November 8, 2022 General Election has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Waterloo Township Hall, 9773 Mt. Hope Road, Munith, MI. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to determine that the program and the computer being used to tabulate the results of the election count the votes in the manner as prescribed by law.
