Animals

Golden Retriever's Pitiful Way of Asking Mom to Play Is Just Too Cute

You know what the hardest part of working from home is? Having to tell your dog that you can't play with them. It's so hard! So we don't know how one woman was able to resist her adorable Golden Retriever when they asked her to take a break from her desk. Take a look and decide if you could turn the pup away.
Lost Long Island Cat Returns Home in Hilarious and Unexpected Way

A missing pet is one of the worst things imaginable. You spend hours, days, even weeks searching for them, calling them back home and posting fliers. You would do anything to just have them safely back in your arms. At some point, all you have to do is hope they'll return because believe it or not, it can happen.
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom

Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Dachshund's Overly-Creepy Halloween Costume Is Cracking People Up

For many, spooky season is truly ‘the most wonderful time of the year.’ Autumnal treats (and tricks), pumpkin-flavored everything, and the chance to dress up however you want? Um—yes, please!. As it turns out, even our furry friends enjoy getting in on the Halloween action—just ask @crusoe_dachshund....
Service Dog Helping Target Employee Close the Store Is Internet Gold

TikTok user @assistance_adventures has been working at Target for about three years. And since the very beginning, she said that the store has been so accommodating by allowing her to have her service dog with her at work. She added that her dog Rose even had a nametag before she did. SO cute!
Video of Husky Keeping Owner from Participating in Zoom Call Is Cracking Us Up

One would think working at home with pets would be easy. You have the flexibility to take them on walks and they might have less pent-up energy since you're home. But before you go ahead thinking that, take a look at this video from TikTok user @yarkitzn8. It shows you the reality of the WFH lifestyle for parents.
Viral Video of Little Dog Deciding It's 'Time for Cuddles' Has Us in Our Feelings

It's been said many times before, but it's still so true: we don't deserve dogs. They're truly are so good. Like in a video shared by TikTok creator @brooklynbearofficial, which showed her pup Brooklyn having the most emotional experience while they were playing one day. You'll never guess what this little guy wanted.
Moment Silver Lab Puppy Meets His Human Sister for the First Time Is Just Precious

The first days with a new puppy are absolutely magical (and chaotic), but nothing tops the moment they meet their family for the very first time. Whether it's a mum or dad--or a human sister, in this case-- watching pup and owner fall in love is unlike anything else. Hector the Silver Lab had one of these special moments with his new sis, and now it's taking TikTok by storm.
Video of Rescue Chickens Getting Their First Taste of Being Outside Is So Moving

Watching animals live their best lives is so rewarding, especially for the people who make it happen for them. Farmer and podcaster @backtoearthcharlie gets to experience this every day as she nurses her rescue chickens back to health. The poor egg-laying hens had been kept in small battery cages and were in awful conditions when they arrived at her farm, but it's truly inspiring to see how far they've already come since then.
ANIMALS

