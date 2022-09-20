Read full article on original website
WVNews
Late goal sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
WVNews
Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies
BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another look back at West Virginia's 33-10 domination of Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their record at 2-2 and retained the Black Diamond trophy with the win.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Pepperoni Roll 5K attracts large crowd of runners, walkers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Overcast skies and seasonal temperatures greeted runners and walkers as they made their way through downtown during the third annual Clarksburg Pepperoni Roll 5K. The race is held yearly to benefit The Clarksburg Children's House, a Montessori school in the city's Glen Elk neighborhood.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Virginia Tech Arrival 9/22/22
West Virginia's football team arrives at Lane Stadium for the Virginia Tech game.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital holds ribbon cutting in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an ideal world, the new, state-of-the-art, nine-story, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital wouldn’t have patients. “While we would prefer all children be healthy and never need the services we’re able to provide, we are honored each time a family entrusts us with the care of their child,” said Michael A. Grace, president of WVU Hospitals. “We hope you never need us, but always know we are here for you if you do.”
WVNews
Childrens 14.jpg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturd…
WVNews
Brown: ‘Story of our downturn was probably exaggerated’
It was not an easy first couple of weeks to the football season for the Mountaineers or their head coach, Neal Brown. West Virginia had just fallen to 0-2 with an overtime loss to perennial Big 12 bottom feeder Kansas, and WVU fans were in a frenzy.
WVNews
Girls in Aviation event takes off
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In just the first hour of a four-hour open house, more than 50 girls showed up for the inaugural Girls in Aviation Day, held at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center on Saturday morning. The local event was one of hundreds of...
WVNews
New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital celebrated with ribbon cutting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturday on the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to cut the ribbon on the new 150-bed, $215 million WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, marking an historic moment that will revolutionize healthcare for the children and women of the state and region.
WVNews
Prather's star is rising fast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Go out tonight and look up toward the stars in the sky. Ever wonder how many you see? It has been written that on a clear night you can see about 10,000, which probably isn’t as impressive a number as you may have thought.
WVNews
Abanikanda scores 4 TDs, No 24 Pitt beats Rhode Island 45-24
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis was solid in his return from injury as No. 24 Pittsburgh beat Rhode Island 45-24 on Saturday. The Panthers (3-1) have been searching for a top-tier running game since Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall both...
WVNews
Fairmont State rallies in final minutes for 1st win
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 21-10 late in the fourth quarter, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons got a pair of touchdown passes from Michael Floria to Kobe Harris 35 seconds apart to pull out a stunning 25-23 win over the UNC Pembroke Braves on Homecoming at Duvall-Rosier Field.
WVNews
Lambert's Winery offering fall event for entire family in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall is finally here, and several events are coming up in Lewis County, including some new ones like Lambert's Winery Sip and Pick Sunday. Beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 9, Sip and Pick Sundays are family friendly with activities, professional fall photos, music, pumpkin picking, wood-fired pizza, wine tasting, face painting and more.
WVNews
John Martin Linder
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Martin Linder, 75, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Wednesd…
WVNews
Glenn Augusta Harman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Augusta Harman, 78, of Fairmont, West Virginia, died at his home on the first day of autumn, September 22, 2022. Born April 16, 1944, he was the only child of the late Oliver Glenn “O.G.” Harman and Callie Leola Bennett Harman.
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur sweeps individual titles at Bearcat Invitational; B-U girls, Fairmont Senior boys claim team crowns
FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The face at the front of the field in the girls race at the Bearcat Invitational was a familiar one, even if the uniform wasn’t. A 2020 Class AA state champion at Fairmont Senior, Lydia Falkenstein is wearing a different shade of blue these days, that of Buckhannon-Upshur.
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia police pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A police pursuit said to have started on Emily Drive in Clarks…
WVNews
Christie A. Shipplett
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Christie A. Shipplett, 69 of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesda…
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. set to provide bivalent vaccines this week
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After more than a month of waiting for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, the Marion County Health Department has received its first shipment of the new shots, and residents will be able to take them starting Monday. Both the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the...
WVNews
Fairmont State University holds alumni tailgate, alumni swim meet ahead of homecoming football game
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In the hours leading up to Fairmont State University’s Homecoming football game against UNC Pembroke on Saturday, FSU capped off its weekend of festivities with an alumni swim meet and a tailgate on campus. Fairmont State Director of Alumni Relations Katie Byers said...
