ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Late goal sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another look back at West Virginia's 33-10 domination of Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their record at 2-2 and retained the Black Diamond trophy with the win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Virginia Tech Arrival 9/22/22

West Virginia's football team arrives at Lane Stadium for the Virginia Tech game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Local
Virginia Education
Blacksburg, VA
Education
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
WVNews

WVU Medicine Children's Hospital holds ribbon cutting in Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an ideal world, the new, state-of-the-art, nine-story, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital wouldn’t have patients. “While we would prefer all children be healthy and never need the services we’re able to provide, we are honored each time a family entrusts us with the care of their child,” said Michael A. Grace, president of WVU Hospitals. “We hope you never need us, but always know we are here for you if you do.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Childrens 14.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturd…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Girls in Aviation event takes off

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In just the first hour of a four-hour open house, more than 50 girls showed up for the inaugural Girls in Aviation Day, held at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center on Saturday morning. The local event was one of hundreds of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dickens
WVNews

New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital celebrated with ribbon cutting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturday on the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to cut the ribbon on the new 150-bed, $215 million WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, marking an historic moment that will revolutionize healthcare for the children and women of the state and region.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Prather's star is rising fast

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Go out tonight and look up toward the stars in the sky. Ever wonder how many you see? It has been written that on a clear night you can see about 10,000, which probably isn’t as impressive a number as you may have thought.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Abanikanda scores 4 TDs, No 24 Pitt beats Rhode Island 45-24

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis was solid in his return from injury as No. 24 Pittsburgh beat Rhode Island 45-24 on Saturday. The Panthers (3-1) have been searching for a top-tier running game since Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall both...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Fairmont State rallies in final minutes for 1st win

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 21-10 late in the fourth quarter, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons got a pair of touchdown passes from Michael Floria to Kobe Harris 35 seconds apart to pull out a stunning 25-23 win over the UNC Pembroke Braves on Homecoming at Duvall-Rosier Field.
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wv News
WVNews

John Martin Linder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Martin Linder, 75, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Wednesd…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Glenn Augusta Harman

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Augusta Harman, 78, of Fairmont, West Virginia, died at his home on the first day of autumn, September 22, 2022. Born April 16, 1944, he was the only child of the late Oliver Glenn “O.G.” Harman and Callie Leola Bennett Harman.
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy