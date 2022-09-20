Read full article on original website
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News
Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
Racecar Driver Throws Punches After Accident
Things got bit testy at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Late model stock racer Andrew Grady lost his mind on Davey Callihan and his No. 41 vehicle following an accident in Heat 1 and even had to be carried away by pit members:. Viewers chimed in on social media after seeing...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs advance to the Round of 12 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is the 30th Cup race this year and the first points-paying event held at the 1.5-mile tri-oval located just outside Fort Worth, Texas. Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR All-Star exhibition back in May.
What Do Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Changes Mean for JR Motorsports?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced a series of promotions for JR Motorsports employees, including his sister. The post What Do Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Changes Mean for JR Motorsports? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report
This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Larson Proposes a Radical Change With Indirect NASCAR Playoff Implications
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson wants to knock down Texas Motor Speedway and start over. The post Kyle Larson Proposes a Radical Change With Indirect NASCAR Playoff Implications appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Road & Track
Where to Watch NASCAR's Texas Race This Weekend (September 25th, 2022)
NASCAR - Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR's playoffs are divided into four rounds, three of which are three races each. The first and third rounds are fairly straightforward, with a race on a short track, a race on a "cookie cutter" mile-and-a-half, and a race on a more technical intermediate. In between, in the Round of 12, the series has for some reason constantly opted for chaos since introducing this rule set. This year's Round of 12 opens with the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway, but follows up immediately with a pack race at Talladega and Charlotte's wild "roval" infield road course.
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Provides Kurt Busch Update at Texas Motor Speedway
NASCAR fans are looking forward to the day Kurt Busch gets back in the No. 45 Toyota Camry. Denny Hamlin had a small update on his driver. The 23XI team owner talked about Busch and his status during the qualifying rounds at Texas Motor Speedway. Talking to media ahead of...
Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine?
The Ford Mustang Boss 429 packs one of the biggest engines in Mustang history. Its fast, rare, and highly sought after among muscle car fans. The post Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo
NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Texas starting lineup: Brad Keselowski wins first pole with RFK Racing
Brad Keselowski won the pole for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, posting a lap of 28.573 seconds (188.990 MPH) to earn his first pole of the 2022 season and his first since 2019 at Richmond. Keselowski's pole is the 18th of his Cup career.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Sports
NASCAR shares prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer
FORT WORTH, Texas — The NASCAR garage is sharing its prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer DJ VanderLey, who was injured Thursday night in a crash during a micro sprint Outlaw race at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track. He suffered several fractured vertebrae and has a spinal cord injury,...
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
racer.com
Johnson headlines all-star guest speaker line-up at Women with Drive II
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and current NTT IndyCar Series driver Jimmie Johnson headlines a list of more than 50 industry leaders who are scheduled to appear at Women in Motorsports North America’s Women With Drive II – Driven By Mobil 1 summit on October 5-6, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly
Brad Keselowski recently revealed that RFK Racing wants to expand to a four-car team in the future and the timing of his comments could prove costly. The post Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Speedway Parking Lots Used to Store Unfinished Ford Trucks
What do you do with a high-profile motor speedway designed to hold tens of thousands of spectators during the times of the year when a racing circuit isn’t coming through town? Some stadiums and arenas are known for the versatility: it’s relatively easy to use the same facility for soccer and football (and, sometimes, lacrosse), or basketball and ice hockey. There isn’t much you can do at a racetrack besides race cars, however.
