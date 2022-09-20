Read full article on original website
KVIA
New Mexico State Police call discovery of two bodies likely case of murder-suicide
EL PASO, Texas -- New Mexico State Police have confirmed the identities of two people who were found dead inside a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. Police say one of the people was 20-year-old Emilia Rueda, and the other was 19-year-old, Carlos Esparza. Police say it is likely a case...
KVIA
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan rules out raising the minimum age to buy a firearm
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said the state Legislature will not pass meaningful gun safety legislation during its next session but signaled an openness to creating limited exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims, along with House and Senate Democrats, have repeatedly called...
KVIA
Building construction starts at Ford site in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say building construction has begun at the future site of a factory where Ford and a South Korean company have joined forces to build electric trucks and batteries in rural west Tennessee. Ford Motor Co. said it has broken ground on the construction of steel structures in Stanton, Tennessee, located about 50 miles northeast of Memphis. Last year, Ford announced a $5.6 billion project to build electric F-Series pickups at the 3,600-acre parcel of land known as the Memphis Regional Megasite. The project, called BlueOval City, is a joint venture with SK Innovation, which will build battery factories at the Tennessee site and in Glendale, Kentucky.
