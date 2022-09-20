Read full article on original website
blockworks.co
Compute North’s Business Goes South
Crypto data center operator, which provides infrastructure for crypto miners, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Crypto mining data center operator Compute North filed for bankruptcy in Texas, marking the latest victim of the bear market environment marred by a steep drop in bitcoin prices and rising power costs. The petition...
blockworks.co
What’s Next for Ethereum in a Post-Merge World?
Vitalik Buterin says improving scalability is Ethereum’s next area of focus. Soon after the genesis of Ethereum, plans were laid for the blockchain to move from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake network. The long-awaited Ethereum Merge took place last week, where over 40,000 viewers tuned in to the livestream...
