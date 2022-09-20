Sunday, Monday football games fight for ratings supremacy

A Los Angeles broadcasting pioneer is set to reach its 60th on-air anniversary this week, a milestone sparked by technological innovation in an earlier era of television. And it comes as Univision’s KMEX-TV and other local TV stations are under increasing pressure to reinvent themselves for a new era that brings new expectations from its core audience. KMEX-TV, now known as Univision Los Angeles and owned by TelevisaUnivision, signed on the air as channel 34 at 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 29, 1962, becoming the first Spanish-language TV station to serve the region. Over six decades and counting, KMEX-TV has...

