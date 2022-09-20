ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Man accused of robbing Warren County Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery investigation. Ronald Runyon is facing an aggravated robbery charge, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, Runyon allegedly went through the drive-thru at the...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, District one officers said. As of now, a suspect is not in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: 1 dead in Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday night. It happened in the area of Millvale/South Cumminsville. CPD District Three units responded to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. One adult man is dead. Police are looking for a white vehicle that left the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken into custody following a police chase in Dayton Saturday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville. The chase began around 7 p.m. and took place...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
TROTWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview

CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas. On September...
WICHITA, KS

