Fox 19
Inmate escapes Brown County Jail through malfunctioning security door
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County inmate is back in custody after he attempted to escape through a malfunctioning security door, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Craig Senteney, 21, exited through the door, climbed a security fence and then fled from the jail at approximately...
Ohio Man Walks Into Police Station, Admits To Dismembering Girlfriend's Dad
He also told officers who fatally shot the man.
Fox 19
Man accused of robbing Warren County Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery investigation. Ronald Runyon is facing an aggravated robbery charge, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, Runyon allegedly went through the drive-thru at the...
Teens charged with vandalizing Liberty park
Two teenage boys are facing criminal charges, accused of vandalizing bathrooms and a maintenance building at a Liberty park.
Fox 19
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, District one officers said. As of now, a suspect is not in...
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in Millvale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday night. It happened in the area of Millvale/South Cumminsville. CPD District Three units responded to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. One adult man is dead. Police are looking for a white vehicle that left the...
At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken into custody following a police chase in Dayton Saturday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville. The chase began around 7 p.m. and took place...
WLWT 5
Investigators suspect off-duty Hamilton police officer was drunk when crashing into woman's SUV
OXFORD, Ohio — Bruised and on crutches, Laura Farnsworth showed up at the Area I courthouse in Oxford Thursday for Hamilton police Sgt. Casey Johnson's preliminary hearing. "I guess I just don't want him to get away with it with drinking and driving and hitting me. I'm just mad," Farnsworth said.
2 inmates escape in Brown County, both back in custody
Two inmates are back in police custody after escaping from the Brown County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.
WLWT 5
Full body camera footage released after police shoot stabbing suspect Thanksgiving Day
CINCINNATI — Ten months after a police shooting in Westwood, body camera footage is providing a closer view of the tense moments leading up to it. Cincinnati police typically release a portion of body camera footage within 24 hours of a critical incident. That was the case last November after police shot and used a Taser on a man in a Westwood apartment building.
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance. Latoya Dale stood before a judge at the Kenton County Justice Center Thursday and did not enter a formal plea.
At least 1 person shot in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
Fox 19
Blue Ash police trying to ID man who stole packages from retirement facility
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are trying to identify a suspect they say got inside a retirement home facility and stole packages from them. The person seen in photos from Blue Ash tried once to get inside the facility but was unsuccessful. Instead of leaving, police said he waited.
1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1800 block of Auburn Avenue after a woman called police saying her friend was stabbed, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. >>Witness: Man stabbed to death after...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Surveillance camera captures arrest of Middletown murder suspect
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown gas station's surveillance system captures the arrest of a murder suspect Tuesday night. Bonnie Vaughn, 59, was one of two people arrested after police a man was shot and dismembered inside a residence. According to police, on Tuesday, John Havens, 34, walked into the...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview
CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
Brookville man sentenced to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother, two other cases
BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man has been sentenced to prison for the stabbing death of his mother. Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, was sentenced to a total of 19 years to life in prison on Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. On the afternoon of Wednesday, February...
Fox 19
Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas. On September...
Fox 19
Daughter resolved to see through conviction of her father’s killers: ‘I’m not settling’
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s been a month since Charlotte Stewart lost her father to a shooting authorities have described as random. Her grief remains as strong as her conviction to see those responsible punished. One of those people, according to police, is behind bars with a hearing scheduled...
‘I was hanging on for dear life’; Dayton officer shot in head speaks on recovery
DAYTON — On Sept. 21, 2021 one moment, one trigger, one bullet changed a Dayton officer’s life. Officer Thadeu Holloway was investigating a report of a man trying to use fake money at a store. “When he turned to face me I knew something was wrong,” Holloway said....
