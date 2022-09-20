ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

edgarcountywatchdogs.com

“Commissioner” Denise Williams falsely accused Will County Treasurer and Finance Department –

Will Co. Veterans Assistance Commission (ECWd) – Denise Williams, alleged Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) Commissioner and Director of the American Gold Star Mothers – Department of Illinois, made false accusations against the Will County Treasurer and the Will County Finance Department in her prepared speech during the September 6, 2022, VAC meeting.
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
ORLAND PARK, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Will County, IL
Government
County
Will County, IL
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Council makes Chicago abortion sanctuary city, new alderman sworn in

CHICAGO — A new alderman was sworn in Wednesday at city council and city leaders passed an ordinance to ensure women coming to Chicago who need an abortion are not criminalized. The majority of the lengthy city council meeting was spent welcoming the new alderman of the 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen. 32-year-old Knudsen was appointed […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families

COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
COOK COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Man Served with Failure-to-Appear Warrant in Indecency/Lewd Exposure Case

An Ottawa man has posted bond and been released following his arrest for failure to appear in court. Sixty-four-year-old Gerald Leipold of the 400 block of East Washington Street is facing a misdemeanor charge of indecency/lewd exposure, stemming from a May 30 arrest. According to court records, Leipold failed to show up for one appearance in July, and he also neglected to come to court as ordered on Friday. Deputies arrested him at his home Monday. He has an October 21 court date.
OTTAWA, IL
wdayradionow.com

Questions surround McHenry pedestrian death

(McHenry, ND) -- A deadly pedestrian-vehicle incident in McHenry County appears to have had some intent behind it. Shannon Brandt was charged this week with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident following a street dance in McHenry. Brandt is accused of running down Cayler Ellingson with...
MCHENRY, ND
WIFR

Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Susan Kamuda wins $363 million judgment against Sterigenics, which exposed her to cancer-causing chemicals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big verdict has been ordered against a suburban company the CBS 2 Investigators exposed years ago.On Monday, a Cook County jury ordered Sterigencis to pay a woman $363 million for exposing her to cancer causing chemicals. It's the largest jury verdict on record for an individual plaintiff in the state of Illinois.Susan Kamuda sued Sterigenics, claiming the company knowingly emitted the toxic gas ethylene oxide from its facility in Willowbrook and did nothing to protect the public.Kamuda developed breast cancer. Her son was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. Kamuda shared what she felt when she heard the verdict."Best...
WILLOWBROOK, IL
Jake Wells

Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CHICAGO, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

28-year-old Rochelle woman named as victim of Sunday fire

ROCHELLE — On Wednesday morning, the Rochelle Police Department released the name of the female victim of a Sunday morning house fire in town. Devin K. Gibbons, 28, of Rochelle passed away as a result of the incident. RPD Chief Eric Higby declined to comment further on the matter...
ROCHELLE, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park ends 24-hour gas station service

Oak Park gas stations will no longer be legally permitted to operate 24 hours a day. Under a newly adopted ordinance, the Village of Oak Park has mandated all gas stations close by 12 p.m. each night. The stations can open as early as 5 a.m. The village board unanimously...
OAK PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of firing a gun during a carjacking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.

Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
CHICAGO, IL

