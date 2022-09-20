Read full article on original website
“Commissioner” Denise Williams falsely accused Will County Treasurer and Finance Department –
Will Co. Veterans Assistance Commission (ECWd) – Denise Williams, alleged Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) Commissioner and Director of the American Gold Star Mothers – Department of Illinois, made false accusations against the Will County Treasurer and the Will County Finance Department in her prepared speech during the September 6, 2022, VAC meeting.
25 indicted for PPP loan fraud in Will County; some filed while in jail
Joliet police and federal authorities announced that 25 people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Illinois AG wants ComEd to pay customers larger refund after bribery scheme settlement
CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wants ComEd to pay its customers a larger refund following a federal criminal investigation. Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a $38 million settlement in the ComEd bribery scheme. The utility company admitted in federal court it paid more than a million...
Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12
Chicago's "Great Resignation" continues showing a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lightfoot. Leslie Hairston, one of the more than 20 Chicago aldermen who have resignedWikipedia.
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
Council makes Chicago abortion sanctuary city, new alderman sworn in
CHICAGO — A new alderman was sworn in Wednesday at city council and city leaders passed an ordinance to ensure women coming to Chicago who need an abortion are not criminalized. The majority of the lengthy city council meeting was spent welcoming the new alderman of the 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen. 32-year-old Knudsen was appointed […]
Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families
COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
Ottawa Man Served with Failure-to-Appear Warrant in Indecency/Lewd Exposure Case
An Ottawa man has posted bond and been released following his arrest for failure to appear in court. Sixty-four-year-old Gerald Leipold of the 400 block of East Washington Street is facing a misdemeanor charge of indecency/lewd exposure, stemming from a May 30 arrest. According to court records, Leipold failed to show up for one appearance in July, and he also neglected to come to court as ordered on Friday. Deputies arrested him at his home Monday. He has an October 21 court date.
Questions surround McHenry pedestrian death
(McHenry, ND) -- A deadly pedestrian-vehicle incident in McHenry County appears to have had some intent behind it. Shannon Brandt was charged this week with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident following a street dance in McHenry. Brandt is accused of running down Cayler Ellingson with...
Arrest of Sandwich man by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning leads to lockdown of schools
U.S. Marshals and local police on Wednesday morning arrested 24-year-old Shamario Brown, of Sandwich, from the Casey's gas station on Route 34 in Sandwich. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Brown was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
Susan Kamuda wins $363 million judgment against Sterigenics, which exposed her to cancer-causing chemicals
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big verdict has been ordered against a suburban company the CBS 2 Investigators exposed years ago.On Monday, a Cook County jury ordered Sterigencis to pay a woman $363 million for exposing her to cancer causing chemicals. It's the largest jury verdict on record for an individual plaintiff in the state of Illinois.Susan Kamuda sued Sterigenics, claiming the company knowingly emitted the toxic gas ethylene oxide from its facility in Willowbrook and did nothing to protect the public.Kamuda developed breast cancer. Her son was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. Kamuda shared what she felt when she heard the verdict."Best...
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
28-year-old Rochelle woman named as victim of Sunday fire
ROCHELLE — On Wednesday morning, the Rochelle Police Department released the name of the female victim of a Sunday morning house fire in town. Devin K. Gibbons, 28, of Rochelle passed away as a result of the incident. RPD Chief Eric Higby declined to comment further on the matter...
Oak Park ends 24-hour gas station service
Oak Park gas stations will no longer be legally permitted to operate 24 hours a day. Under a newly adopted ordinance, the Village of Oak Park has mandated all gas stations close by 12 p.m. each night. The stations can open as early as 5 a.m. The village board unanimously...
Illinois county announces second outbreak in one week; causes under investigation
Officials in an Illinois county are reporting an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a D.C. Cobb’s restaurant. The McHenry County Department of Health issued a statement saying that the restaurant at 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry is implicated in the outbreak, which has sickened at least 13 people.
Grandmother Demands Answers After Suspect in 2-Year-Old's Death Freed on Bond
A Chicago grandmother is demanding answers after her 2-year-old granddaughter was beaten to death in central Illinois, and after the suspect in the case was freed on bond. At just 2 years old, Cali Marie was just learning how to walk and learning about potty training, but she was killed in a vicious beating, according to prosecutors.
Man accused of firing a gun during a carjacking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.
Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
