Nielsen CEO David Kenny Hopes Media Companies ‘Stop Being Nostalgic’ and Look Forward
Part of that, he says, is to prioritize Latino audiences amid the US's changing demographics
Stratagem Studios CEO Says Growing Local Production Talent Is a ‘Responsibility’
Office With a View: "You could put up a stage tomorrow and put a tax credit in place, but to mature your labor... that underpins all the rest," Michael Cerenzie tells TheWrap
NPR’s Chief News Executive Nancy Barnes to Exit
Barnes had been with the radio broadcaster since 2018
St. Louis Fox TV Anchor Fired After Profane, Insulting Tirade Toward Radio Co-Host During Break
Vic Faust has since apologized, saying he made a "huge mistake" and was "ashamed"
Netflix Principal Accounting Officer Ken Barker Exits After 3 Months
Netflix’s new principal accounting officer Ken Barker, who began in his role on June 27, is exiting the streamer early next month, the company disclosed in an SEC filing Friday. The filing says that Barker filed his resignation on Thursday and that his exit will be effective Oct. 7....
Bob Iger Named Knight of British Empire by Late Queen Elizabeth II
The former Disney CEO has been recognized for his services to foreign relations between the U.K. and U.S.
GOP’s ‘Commitment to America’ Video Is Ripe With Stock Footage of Russia
We celebrate the rich heritage of the American story and the vibrancy of the American Dream..." the video says while showing footage of Volgograd
Ratings: NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Franchise Premieres Lock Up Thursday’s Largest Audience
However, the network tied with Fox's baseball broadcast in the advertiser-coveted demo
MSNBC’s ‘Model America’ Examines Myth of ‘Racial Utopia’ Through the 1990 Phillip Pannel Shooting
"On the surface, it will look like everything is fine," co-director Michelle Major told TheWrap
