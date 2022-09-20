Read full article on original website
Collider
The 10 Highest-Grossing Movie Score Composers at the Worldwide Box Office
It's relatively common to see lists of the highest-grossing movies of all time, or even the highest-grossing actors and directors. But it's good to remember that filmmaking is a much more sprawling team effort, and one of the most important cogs in the machine is the composer, who creates the musical landscape of the movie.
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Collider
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Dethrones ‘The Woman King’ With $9.4 Million at Friday Box Office
Director Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling appears to have weathered the storm on its way to a projected $21 million opening weekend at the box office, after a $9.4 million Friday (including Thursday previews). Single-handedly fueling the tabloid news cycle for what seems like months, Don’t Worry Darling also braved poor reviews, more controversies than you can count on one hand, and intense behind-the-scenes drama.
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Are Back and Solving New Mysteries
Sherlock is no longer the only Holmes in the game. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mold her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is finally striking out on her own and ready to open her own detective agency. If only the residents of London would take her seriously. In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released as part of Netflix's star-studded TUDUM event, audiences are treated to a look at what mysteries face the intrepid adolescent investigator.
Collider
Who Is B2EMO on 'Andor' and Why Are We in Love With Him?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Fans of Star Wars got to return to the iconic galaxy far, far, away this week with the premiere of the new Disney+ series Andor. Focused on one of the main protagonists from 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the show, created by Tony Gilroy, follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on his earlier escapades — five years before the events of the aforementioned film. But Cassian isn’t the character you’re here for.
Collider
'Ozark', and 9 Other Performances That Prove Laura Linney is One of the Best Actresses of All Time
Laura Linney is a three-time Oscar nominee, four-time Emmy winner, and a nine-time Emmy nominee overall. She is a very acclaimed actress, yet it still feels like she flies under the radar. She's just that good. Whether acting in a comedy or a drama, she always stands out as an...
Collider
Best Performances from Comedians Playing Classic Villains
It seems counter-intuitive that someone who specializes in comedy can make being a villain look so easy. Time and again, though, comedians prove to be memorable antagonists. Jim Carrey as the Riddler in Batman Forever. Jim Rash as the Riddler in Harley Quinn. Frank Gorshin as... um, the Riddler, again, in the classic 1966 Batman TV series. Okay, it's not looking good but honestly, there are other roles apart from the Riddler, like the following.
The First "You" Season 4 Trailer Is Here, And Joe Goldberg Is Back In That Damn Cap
THAT'S PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOORE TO YOU, MATE.
Collider
'On the Come Up' Review: Jamila Gray Shines as an Aspiring Rapper in This Ambling Adaptation
A familiar underdog story made engaging by the flashes of patience with which it approaches its material, Sanaa Lathan’s On the Come Up doesn’t reinvent the wheel as much as it tries to roll along with it. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Angie Thomas, who also wrote The Hate U Give, it works best as a star-making feature debut for Jamila Gray. She is the film’s best asset as Brianna 'Bri' Jackson, a 16-year-old phenom who battles her way through an underground rap scene to try to help her family who has fallen on hard times. She does so in search of stardom of her own by following in the footsteps of her late father after he made a name for himself many years ago. First making its premiere back at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, it is a sincere yet sporadic work that never quite reaches the emotionally reflective heights it is reaching for as it frequently freezes up when it counts.
Collider
Danny Elfman’s ‘Spider-Man' Soundtrack Swings Onto Vinyl For the First Time
There have been so many amazing superhero musical scores over the last 30+ years. You Can’t have a conversation about iconic superhero themes without mentioning Danny Elfman’s amazing score for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. The film is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and now Elfman’s score is coming to vinyl for the very first time.
Collider
Topher Grace Says Filming 'That '90s Show' Was "Like Christmas"
With the holiday season quickly approaching, we have our eyes set on another sort of family gathering courtesy of the cast and crew behind Netflix’s upcoming That ‘70s Show spinoff, That ‘90s Show. A continuation of the hit series that took its final bow over 15 years ago, fans of the original production have been excited to kick off our shoes at the door of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house and head down to the basement to … take in the festivities with our favorite group of Point Place Wisconsiners since the reboot was announced last fall.
Collider
Who Is Bix From 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.The heroes of Andor aren’t gifted with power of The Force. They are simply average civilians who have to endure the brutality of the Galactic Empire. The residents of the planet Ferrix live in fear that any defiance on their part will be promptly squashed. Within the first few episodes, Tony Gilroy’s Rogue One spinoff series has introduced numerous characters that play a pivotal role in Cassian’s (Diego Luna) journey. One of them is Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), a local salvage worker. Through their interactions, the series alludes to a past between the two characters.
Collider
When Does 'Andor' Take Place in the Star Wars Universe?
Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.In a galaxy far, far away that keeps expanding in no particular chronological order, it can be hard to keep up with the setting of new content. Especially when the world has its own way of measuring time, which isn't easily translated to the real world. But Disney is always sure to release the necessary information. Andor centers on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a character familiar to fans after his appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Just a recognizable character can help to place the series into the overall timeline, in this case, it is not the only thing. In the opening scene of this new addition to the Star Wars universe, a title card appears to tell the audience it is the year 5 BBY. Of course, understanding what that means is another matter entirely. But it's easy to see how things fall into the timeline once you learn the system.
Collider
Henry Silva: A Tribute to the ‘Ocean's 11’ and ‘Dick Tracy’ Character Actor
Last week saw the passing of one of Hollywood's most recognizable character actors, Henry Silva. “Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear friend Henry Silva, one of the nicest, kindest, and most talented men I’ve had the pleasure of calling my friend," actor Dean Martin's daughter Deana said in a tweet upon his passing. It's true that Silva was the final living symbol of the "Rat Pack" era, where cool cats in suits and hats smoked cigars and rolled the dice with one arm while holding a dame in the other. But Silva was also able to transcend that 1960s lounge lizard image. In a career that began in 1950 and continued into the 21st century, Silva was that rare performer who could play a heavy just as convincingly as a clown. He seamlessly disappeared into every character he took on.
Collider
Why Making Harley Quinn a Part of the Bat-Family Works
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Harley Quinn Season 3.The upcoming Harley Quinn: The Animated Series —Legion of Bats, a comic spin-off to the popular HBO Max animated show, is all set to focus on the fan-favorite character Harley Quinn’s (Kaley Cuoco) official initiation into (longtime) enemy grounds — the Bat-Family. However, the idea of the villainous Maid of Mischief stepping into the world of crime-fighting comes as little shock and more of a fitting twist in the tale. A look back on the latest season of Harley Quinn with regard to the antiheroine’s character growth and quality time spent with the existing members of the Bat-Family reveals just why her jumping ship holds the potential to play out like poetry in motion.
Collider
Why Did It Take ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ 15 Seasons to Add Gay Male Characters?
When I was 13, I used to love looking up opening credits from old TV shows on YouTube. Growing up during the height of TV on DVD, I loved nothing more than basking in the pop culture of decades past, which soon became an escape from a reality where the rest of the world was suddenly telling me who I was before I could decide for myself (read: gay). Looking up old opening credits soon transformed into looking up scenes of gay couples from mid-aughts television, including but not limited to Kevin and Scotty from Brothers & Sisters and Luke and Noah from As the World Turns. It didn’t matter that I knew nothing about the context of the series themselves at the time, all I cared about was watching gay men exist. I didn’t yet have the dexterity or emotional bandwidth to declare that I was queer, but knowing footage of them at least lived was monumental for me.
Collider
'Stranger Things': 5 Bold Predictions For Season 5
Stranger Things has yet to confirm a release date or even release as much as a poster or teaser for the upcoming season, but this hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with several theories about the final installment of the hit Netflix show. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed very...
Collider
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine:' 10 Best Reasons Raymond Holt Was The Dad Jake Never Had
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all things humorous and hard-hitting at the same time. We have seen Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) evolve from an emotionless robot to a dad figure for Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) who eventually becomes the son Holt didn’t have. Their childish rivalry culminates into an intimate familial relationship that can be deemed stronger than any blood relation.
Collider
How to Watch Adult Swim Festival: Where Is the Animation Special Streaming?
Animation enthusiasts gathered in Philadelphia last month at the Adult Swim Festival. However, those who didn't get the chance to join in will still have the opportunity to enjoy its programming through a three-part special available on streaming. The exclusive content includes footage from musical acts, backstage interviews, and access to over 120 episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite shows, such as Ricky and Morty and Metalocalypse. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said the following about the festival and its accessibility for fans wanting to enjoy it afterward through streaming:
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 5 Recap: What Will You Risk?
“Not all who wonder or wander are lost,” sings Poppy (Megan Richards), the last Proudfellow left in the Harfoot caravan, in her left-behind mother’s walking song. In “Partings,” the fifth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, wanderers and wonderers from across the map will test that tune. When is coming home again good, and when is it perilous? When do we strike out for lands unknown? What if home itself is a land unknown? And what do we risk for our fellow travelers along the way?
