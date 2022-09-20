Read full article on original website
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Why 'House of the Dragon' Doesn't Need To Be Loyal To 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the DragonWhen bringing an adaptation to life, playing within the parameters of the original plot line is generally considered a given, thanks to the much divisive license directed to creators of an artistic piece. However, straying too far from the source material is seldom taken with a grain of salt by fans of the fandom (especially if they happen to be literary critics and the like), if ever. Be too faithful to the book and the adaptation might turn into a literature class to sludge through, not a movie/show to look forward to. Adopt a cavalier attitude towards the story and the adaptation might end up becoming a joke among critics, or worse, a half-hearted venture that is wholly uninteresting.
The First "You" Season 4 Trailer Is Here, And Joe Goldberg Is Back In That Damn Cap
THAT'S PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOORE TO YOU, MATE.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 5 Recap: What Will You Risk?
“Not all who wonder or wander are lost,” sings Poppy (Megan Richards), the last Proudfellow left in the Harfoot caravan, in her left-behind mother’s walking song. In “Partings,” the fifth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, wanderers and wonderers from across the map will test that tune. When is coming home again good, and when is it perilous? When do we strike out for lands unknown? What if home itself is a land unknown? And what do we risk for our fellow travelers along the way?
Kim Kardashian Brings All 4 Kids To D&G Show Where She Ruled The Runway: Photos
Kim Kardashian‘s kids North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, were front row at her ‘Ciao, Kim’ show with Dolce & Gabbana, while and Psalm, 3, popped up backstage! The reality star, 41, helped curate a revived collection of archived pieces for the label’s Spring/Summer ’23 show on Saturday, Sept. 24. Three of her children sat next to aunt Khloe Kardashian,, 38, and grandma Kris Jenner, 66, during the show. Kim made a brief appearance to close as she emerged from two black doors and a bright back light, giving the audience a brief wave before being joined on stage by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
From 'To Kill A Mockingbird' to 'The Great Gatsby': 10 of the Best Must-Read Classic Novels
Apart from sitting in front of a screen, picking up a book also makes for an entertaining leisure activity that allows one to kill time, dwelling on countless immersive stories. Although there are a great number of contemporary books that are definitely worth the read, some pieces are simply, timelessly brilliant.
How to Watch Adult Swim Festival: Where Is the Animation Special Streaming?
Animation enthusiasts gathered in Philadelphia last month at the Adult Swim Festival. However, those who didn't get the chance to join in will still have the opportunity to enjoy its programming through a three-part special available on streaming. The exclusive content includes footage from musical acts, backstage interviews, and access to over 120 episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite shows, such as Ricky and Morty and Metalocalypse. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said the following about the festival and its accessibility for fans wanting to enjoy it afterward through streaming:
Who Is B2EMO on 'Andor' and Why Are We in Love With Him?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Fans of Star Wars got to return to the iconic galaxy far, far, away this week with the premiere of the new Disney+ series Andor. Focused on one of the main protagonists from 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the show, created by Tony Gilroy, follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on his earlier escapades — five years before the events of the aforementioned film. But Cassian isn’t the character you’re here for.
Who Is Rhea Royce and House Royce in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.Although everyone is talking about the gruesome wedding in this week’s episode of House of the Dragon, “We Light The Way” started off on a violent note. After being banished from King’s Landing by his brother, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) returns to the Vale. As he ventures home, he meets up with his estranged wife, Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford). Rhea Royce is the Lady of the House Royce and rules over their ancestral kingdom Runestone.
Gal Gadot Is the 'Heart of Stone' in New Spy Thriller Teaser
The Red Notice must have whet Gal Gadot's appetite for Netflix thrillers because the Wonder Woman heroine is returning to the streamer for the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, which sees her star as the titular Rachel Stone, a CIA agent fueled by her adrenaline. The new teaser dropped during Netflix's annual TUDUM event and while it wasn't quite a trailer, it certainly teased what fans can expect from Gadot, as well as Jamie Doran and Alia Bhatt.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' New Poster and Release Date Promises a Bloody Christmas
The Witcher: Blood Origin has received several updates coming out of Netflix's TUDUM Event. The upcoming 4-episode prequel series to The Witcher revealed a brand-new poster as well as announced its official release date. The series will be premiering on Netflix on Christmas Day on December 25, 2022. The new...
'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Hints at Answers for Flight 828
Even though fans don’t have much reason to celebrate their favorite series coming to an end, for a mystery story like Manifest this is a good thing. Series finale blues aside, this means that, even though the show is gearing up for its final flight, the answers are also coming. Season 4 will finally put the final pieces of the puzzle together and reveal what really went down when flight 828 disappeared and landed five years later as if nothing happened. During today's fan event TUDUM, Netflix teased what's coming to the last season of Manifest.
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Image Teases More Danger Ahead for Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini
There were so many exciting announcements during Netflix’s TUDUM event on Saturday. One of the returning series coming back later this Fall is the hitchcockian dramedy Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. The series got both a release date and the first trailer for its third and final season during the event. Now a new image teases more thrilling tension to come in Season 3.
New 'House of the Dragon' Clip Shows Alicent With No Allies
HBO has released a new clip to tease the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon featuring Olivia Cooke taking over the role of Alicent Hightower from young actor Emily Carey, as the series takes another time jump. In the short clip, we see Alicent speaking to Larys Strong, a.k.a. Larys Clubfoot (Matthew Needham), the son of the current Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong. The two are talking about “unbiased counsel” to the King in some matter, which sees Alicent missing her own father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) who would have been “partial” for her. She ultimately shows her frustration saying, “In all of Kings Landing is there no one to take my side?”
‘Blood Rise: Subspecies V’ Images Tease Bloodsoaked Period Adventure [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal new images and behind-the-scenes pictures of Blood Rise: Subspecies V, the next chapter of the Subspecies franchise. The movie serves as a prequel to the main film franchise, and will reveal how main antagonist Radu Vladislas went from a monster-slaying knight to a cruel vampire. Created...
'The Crown' Season 5 Trailer: It's War Between Diana and Charles
There are so many exciting series coming to Netflix this fall. In terms of returning shows, it has been announced at the streamer’s TUDUM event on Saturday that The Crown Season 5 will be premiering on November 9. Now, the first teaser trailer has dropped and showcases dark days ahead for the Royal family, especially Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
'Reacher' Season 2 Confirms Production Start With Behind-the-Scenes Image
To crown what has been a week full of exciting news for fans of the Prime Video action series, Reacher, it has now been revealed that their favorite ex-military cop is back on set as filming has officially begun. Prime Video had earlier announced that filming was scheduled to begin in late September and fans would certainly be glad to learn that indeed, the cameras have begun rolling.
