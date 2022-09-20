Read full article on original website
WTHI
Terre Haute organization celebrates new location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization in Terre Haute is opening a new chapter. The FSA Counseling Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday for its new location. It was hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce" with Mayor Duke Bennett attending. The new location can be found...
WTHI
Explore Wabashiki begins with a special dedication ceremony
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dive into a day of nature and wildlife with us as we take a look at the third annual Explore Wabashiki event in Vigo County. To get the day underway, Mayor Duke Bennett, Vigo County Commissioners, and state leaders came together at Dewey Point for a special presentation and dedication ceremony.
WTHI
"We hope families create memories to share in our community" - Vigo County Public Library hosts Annual Family Learning Day
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a fun-filled day over at the Vigo County Public Library, and its all to promote education and connection within the community. On Saturday, the Vigo County Public Library hosted the 28th Annual Family Learning Day. This is the largest event the library hosts...
WTHI
Over The River and Through the Woods 5k run
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend one Wabash Valley event is bringing counties together through one special connection. The Over the River and Through the Woods event will be more than just a 5K run and walk. It is an event that will connect Parke and Vermillion counties through...
WTHI
Monarch Madness
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, Knox County hosted the Monarch Madness event where people of all ages could come and try their best to catch all kinds of butterflies. After catching a butterfly, they were tagged and then let back into its habitat as other tried to catch it again.
WTHI
Wabash Valley Night Out returns for the first time since the pandemic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of people came together for Wabash Valley Night Out at Fairbanks Park. "I think this is a wonderful thing that Terre Haute does for the community," Diana Layman, a Terre Haute resident, said. Layman is one of hundreds of residents who came out to...
WTHI
"That's a big amount." Several Wabash Valley communities receive COVID-19 relief money
CASEY & OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI)- The state of Illinois is distributing $371 million of Covid-19 relief money. One of the lucky grantees is the city of Casey. The state awarded the city $356,541.79. The city's mayor knows exactly where that money is going. "We're going to use the largest part...
WTHI
The Terre Haute community is stepping up to help end Alzheimer's Disease
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Each year, more than 600 communities across the country join forces to help end a deadly disease. And this weekend, Terre Haute became part of that movement with the Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease. On Saturday, hundreds of locals came out to Memorial Stadium to...
WTHI
"Project in Her Boots" honors local women veterans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is bringing honor and recognition to all women veterans. This is the fifth year for "Project in Her Boots." Here, women veterans from all over come to share their experiences in war and decorate combat boots. Then, on Veterans Day, their stories, experiences, photos, and decorated combat boots will be on display for all to see.
WTHI
Terre Haute Balloon Festival at 5PM
Have you ever wanted to take a ride in a hot air balloon? Now is your chance! The first ever Terre Haute Balloon Festival is happening this weekend.
WTHI
Fire disrupts school day at local elementary
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
wamwamfm.com
Road Work at US 41 Intersection Near Vincennes
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a local road project involving the replacement of a large box culvert along East Elkhorn Road and at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Keller Road, near Vincennes. Construction will start on S. Keller Rd. on or after...
Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response! John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly abandoned a potbelly pig on his property, and […]
WTHI
"Explore Wabashiki" event is providing family fun activities on Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An event in Terre Haute is letting folks take a good look at wildlife. It's called "Explore Wabashiki." It's the third annual "Explore Wabashiki" event. People will have the chance to learn more about the Wabashiki wetlands through "Explore Wabashiki." It's a free family fun...
WTHI
"I looked at it very differently." Local sheriff encourages seeking mental health help, training to help sheriffs, inmates
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local sheriff's office is emphasizing the importance of mental health. Sheriff Mike Phelps in Vermillion County is pushing for more mental health training among his and other departments. He says while they try to help inmates with mental health challenges, it's important to help...
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
WTHI
Fall is here - and that means the town of Cory is the place to be
CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - An entire Wabash Valley town will be full of fun and fall festivities this weekend!. The Cory Volunteer Fire Department and its community is hosting its 53rd annual Cory Apple Festival. It kicked off on Friday and will go on through the weekend. The three-day event...
G2E: Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
