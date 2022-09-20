TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is bringing honor and recognition to all women veterans. This is the fifth year for "Project in Her Boots." Here, women veterans from all over come to share their experiences in war and decorate combat boots. Then, on Veterans Day, their stories, experiences, photos, and decorated combat boots will be on display for all to see.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO