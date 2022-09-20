ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WTHI

Terre Haute organization celebrates new location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization in Terre Haute is opening a new chapter. The FSA Counseling Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday for its new location. It was hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce" with Mayor Duke Bennett attending. The new location can be found...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Explore Wabashiki begins with a special dedication ceremony

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dive into a day of nature and wildlife with us as we take a look at the third annual Explore Wabashiki event in Vigo County. To get the day underway, Mayor Duke Bennett, Vigo County Commissioners, and state leaders came together at Dewey Point for a special presentation and dedication ceremony.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Over The River and Through the Woods 5k run

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend one Wabash Valley event is bringing counties together through one special connection. The Over the River and Through the Woods event will be more than just a 5K run and walk. It is an event that will connect Parke and Vermillion counties through...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terre Haute, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Government
Vigo County, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
County
Vigo County, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Vigo County, IN
Government
WTHI

Monarch Madness

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, Knox County hosted the Monarch Madness event where people of all ages could come and try their best to catch all kinds of butterflies. After catching a butterfly, they were tagged and then let back into its habitat as other tried to catch it again.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Waste Management
WTHI

"Project in Her Boots" honors local women veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is bringing honor and recognition to all women veterans. This is the fifth year for "Project in Her Boots." Here, women veterans from all over come to share their experiences in war and decorate combat boots. Then, on Veterans Day, their stories, experiences, photos, and decorated combat boots will be on display for all to see.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Walk to End ALZ

The Terre Haute community is stepping up to help end Alzheimer's Disease. Each year, more than 600 communities across the country join forces to help end a deadly disease. And this weekend, Terre Haute became part of that movement with the Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire disrupts school day at local elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
wamwamfm.com

Road Work at US 41 Intersection Near Vincennes

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a local road project involving the replacement of a large box culvert along East Elkhorn Road and at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Keller Road, near Vincennes. Construction will start on S. Keller Rd. on or after...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response! John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly abandoned a potbelly pig on his property, and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Car Accidents in Daviess County

A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Fall is here - and that means the town of Cory is the place to be

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - An entire Wabash Valley town will be full of fun and fall festivities this weekend!. The Cory Volunteer Fire Department and its community is hosting its 53rd annual Cory Apple Festival. It kicked off on Friday and will go on through the weekend. The three-day event...
CORY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy