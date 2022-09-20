Read full article on original website
Blue Whale of Catoosa celebrates 50th birthday
CATOOSA, Okla. — It was a big day for one Oklahoma's most well known and loved Route 66 icons. Fifty years ago, a man named Hugh Davis built the Blue Whale of Catoosa as an anniversary present for his beloved wife Zelta. Today, they cut the cake and celebrated...
Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
'The Moth Pop-Up Porch' tour launches in Tulsa; searching for compelling stories
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Moth is on the hunt for interesting stories. The non-profit organization is seeking to uncover diverse stories in cities across the south and bring them to a larger audience, ultimately, the listeners of the The Moth Radio Hour and The Moth Podcast. The Moth...
USA BMX positively impacting north Tulsa community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As quickly as members of the Quickie Mart BMX team soar into the air, so too has the USA BMX facility soared into the Tulsa community in its first six months. "It's exciting, and we’re just getting started," said Katie Moses Swope of USA BMX....
Tulsa celebrating Latin American culture with 8th annual Festival Americas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is hosting the 8th annual Festival Americas in honor of its Hispanic and Latino community for National Hispanic Heritage Month. While the festival hosts a variety of performers and vendors, the mission of the event is to celebrate the diversity of Hispanic cultures in Tulsa.
Tulsa celebrates $39M Build Back Better challenge grant
TULSA, Okla. — Leaders from the city, region, and nation are celebrating Tulsa's big win in the Build Back Better challenge. Tulsa is one of 21 winners in the nation. The $39 million dollar grant will help create the Tulsa Regional Advance Mobility corridor. It's a historic investment for...
SUNDAY FORECAST: Cooler and breezy behind the front
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A cold front moving through Green Country will bring fall-like weather back to the area. Breezy north winds around 20 mph should keep high temperatures down north of Tulsa. Highs will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s, with the highest temperatures south...
Students chalk Tulsa schools with messages of hope for Suicide Prevention Month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The number of Oklahomans committing suicide has been growing the past few years. Today, students and volunteers left messages of hope and encouragement to try and save lives. It's all part of the Suicide Prevention Month. They left chalk art on the sidewalks of several...
Tulsa hosts ultimate frisbee USA Ultimate South Central Regional Championships
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Ultimate Federation in partnership with the Tulsa Sports Commission hosted the USA Ultimate 2022 South Central Regional Championships this weekend, drawing thousands from across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Colorado. “When we were approached to take on this tournament originally set for Colorado, we...
Elusive pig frustrates Tulsa resident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Linda Jones loves her new Habitat home near the corner of North Rockford and East Newton. It's the wildlife she's not so crazy about. "My first day in the house, I was coming out to get in my car, dogs chased me, and I end up falling, and like I said, my knee has been swollen and messed up since," she said.
Rising food prices taking toll on Oklahomans, iconic Tulsa restaurant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With food prices rising, NewsChannel 8's Jeff Morgan wanted to see if it’s still cheaper to eat at home versus dining out, so he put it to the test by comparing the price of a burger at home versus buying one at a local restaurant.
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
Tropical Depression Nine forms, headed for the Gulf
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After a quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season, activity is heating up fast. Tropical Depression Nine formed early Friday morning in the central Caribbean. Forecast models bring the storm into the western Caribbean later this weekend as a tropical storm and into Florida next...
Tulsa police clarify U-turn law after city council changes ordinance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police released an informational video explaining when it's legal to make a U-turn at a stoplight Friday. Traffic Safety Coordinator Lt. Madden said the Tulsa City Council amended the Title 37 Municipal Ordinance in June. This means in most situations it's now legal to make a U-turn at a stoplight, Madden said.
Warming up, once again, for the start of the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Did you miss the heat, after the beautiful, fall day we had?. Temperatures rise back to the low 90s to round out the work week. We should stay dry today, although a passing system to the north may bring a few sprinkles to our far northern counties.
Tulsa's Most Wanted charged with murder, on the run
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department wants the public’s help finding two men topping their Weekly Most Wanted list. Darius McGee and Dominique Jordan have both been charged with first-degree murder. They have evaded capture for four months. On May 15 at approximately 2:30 a.m., a...
Union knocks off Owasso in Game of the Week
OWASSO, Okla. — Union is rolling through the top of 6A-1. The Redhawks opened district play by beating Owasso 35-17 in our Game of the Week. Union now has wins against Broken Arrow, Jenks, and Owasso in the last three games.
Rogers State University's softball team receives National Championship rings
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers State University softball team made history in May by bringing home the university's first national championship. On Friday, the team received their championship rings in a ceremony that honored their historic championship. The team beat Cal State Dominguez 6-1 in the championship game...
HUD Secretary presents $50M grant to revamp Comanche Park community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced a $50 million grant for the Tulsa Housing Authority and the City of Tulsa. Comanche Park is breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar neighborhood transformation after receiving a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department...
Tulsa District Attorney, Youth Services seeing rise in gun violence among young people
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says he’s prosecuted two 14-year-olds for first-degree murder just this year. What he’s seeing is an uptick in violent crime among young people in our community. “It’s frustrating certainly for law enforcement that we’re having to deal with this...
