KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention seeking volunteers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is a non-profit organization dedicated to suicide prevention in the Brazos Valley through awareness, advocacy, & education. The organization is hosting a volunteer orientation event via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28. “Interested in joining BVCOSP as...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station sophomore earns perfect AP exam score
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School sophomore Mateo Dominguez earned a rare perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement Exam in spring 2022. Dominquez was one of only 63 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Spanish Language Exam. “AP courses and...
KBTX.com
Ring Day returns to Aggieland with more than 4,400 recipients
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday some Aggies celebrated being one step closer to graduation. More than 4,400 Texas A&M students received their Aggie Ring at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. The Aggie Ring is given to students who have achieved 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or who have reached a predetermined graduate coursework milestone at Texas A&M University. While the tradition dates back to 1889, it’s current form began in 2000, and it is one of the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student, according to The Association of Former Students.
KBTX.com
Book community celebrating the freedom to read during Banned Books Week
CHICAGO, Illinois (KBTX) - Banned Book Week 2022 is September 18 through 24. The annual event draws attention to efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to certain books, and Texas holds the record for more books banned in its school districts than any other state. Deborah Caldwell-Stone,...
KBTX.com
Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made. A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
Belton ISD breaks ground on Elementary School #12
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44)- Belton ISD officially broke ground Wednesday on a 105,775 square-foot facility which will become the districts 12th elementary school. It comes after voters approved a $173,825,000 bond in May to address growth and other needs. Belton ISD says enrollment is projected to climb by nearly 800 students each year, so growth […]
KBTX.com
Aggieland Fly Fishing Roundup fundraiser set for October 1st at Millican Reserve
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first Aggieland Fly Fishing Round-Up will be held on October 1st, 2022 at Millican Reserve. The first-of-its-kind family-centric event is hosted by the Aggieland Fly Fishers and will include a day of family fun, fly fishing, and numerous other activities for all ages. All proceeds...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
KBTX.com
Junior League of BCS to host Charity Ball 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, and raising money for a good cause. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s annual Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan. The Junior League’s...
KBTX.com
BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media. The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m. The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19...
KBTX.com
‘Texas A&M Today’ Premieres Sept. 26 On KAMU-TV
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KAMU-TV on Monday will debut “Texas A&M Today,” an original 30-minute show highlighting history and art lessons that aren’t tied to grades or a classroom: Featured will be an engineering-based creative collection worth millions and a professor who spent two years literally carving Aggie traditions out of walnut wood.
KWTX
Central Texas school district takes precautions after threat reported on campus
GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - Gholson Independent School District officials are assuring students and parents the campus is safe and secure while they investigate a reported threat. Gholson Superintendent Heather McCartney told KWTX News 10 a report of a student making a threatening comment was received through the district’s anonymous alert system Thursday, and that the threat was quickly investigated.
KBTX.com
Holy Trinity Worship Ministries host “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Clothes, shoes, toys and other goods were available to the community to take home with them as Holy Trinity Ministries hosted their 2nd “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive. The clothing drive was hosted at Tanglewood Park Saturday morning. “Clothed in Righteousness” Executive Director Chenika...
KBTX.com
Family, fun, and all things Fall with Texas Lions Camp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The goal of the Texas Lions Camp is provide a safe environment where all children can grow and play. What better way to do that than with a Fall Festival right here in the Brazos Valley?. At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, you can expect...
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
KBTX.com
Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fell to 3-2 following a 53-19 loss at home against the Temple Wildcats. The Vikings were without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss the next couple weeks with a hand injury. “We let it get away from us. Our effort was phenomenal......
KBTX.com
Celebrate National Honey Month at BeeWeaver Honey Farm
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a lot of buzz going around for the fun-filled weekend planned at BeeWeaver Honey Farm in Navasota. September is National Honey Month and the honey farm is inviting everyone to its annual Infuzzed gathering and Honey Cook Off. Infuzzed is a free event where...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on Sept. 23. Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. His music can best be described as Americana blend of country, rock, and folk music. He played his original song “Still the...
fox44news.com
Bryan High School latest to receive hoax call
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan High School is the latest Texas school to fall victim to a hoax call. The Bryan Police Department said Thursday afternoon that it recieved reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School Resource Officers who were on scene, in addition to responding patrol units, determined this to be a hoax – also known as a “swatting” call. Police say there is no threat at the school.
SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football Week 5
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teams across the Rio Grande Valley will face off in the fifth week of the high school football season. The undefeated PSJA North will face off against the Edinburg Vela Sabercats. This week will also feature a matchup between 4-0 Brownsville Porter and Roma, who are on a two-game win streak. […]
