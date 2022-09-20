Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Bryce Culverhouse's Indigenous People Series
Indigenous People Series by Bryce Culverhouse is displayed at Fountain Street Church for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 24, 2022)
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Jaylei Art by Jamari Taylor
"Jaylei Art" By Jamari Taylor is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 23, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6...
WOOD
Meet the Artists: 'Broken Angels' by Morse and team
"Broken Angels" by Deanne Morse, Maggie Annerino, Suzanne Zack and Joe McCargar is displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 22, 2022)
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams is displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 24, 2022) Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley’s Their Wildest Dreams. How to learn more about the Art Prize artists and …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Studio Park transforms into innovative, creative space for STEAM lovers
Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids has transformed into an innovative space for art, music, science and technology enthusiasts. (Sept. 24, 2022)
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Bee Amazing by Daniel Smith
Bee Amazing by Daniel Smith is displayed at First Park Congregational Church for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 22, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6...
WOOD
Hope Unexpected celebrates 10 years of helping single moms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Hope Unexpected is a local non-profit which supports local single moms and their children, through multiple services providing support and hope. This month the organization celebrated 10 years of service, and we were there for the celebratory dinner to recognize local moms, supporters and volunteers. To...
WOOD
200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help make the city look a little greener. (Sept. 23, 2022) 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 092422. Proxmire’s father...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Well it’s officially fall and one thing that we’re blessed with in Michigan is beautiful fall color tours! It’s the perfect time to head up north and visit the small towns, wineries, and breweries. Shanty Creek Resort offers the perfect spot to stay and head out and enjoy all northern Michigan has to offer.
WOOD
Distressed clay pots in ArtPrize peer into the past
If you’re headed to DeVos Place Convention Center to enjoy ArtPrize 2022, you may notice a larger-than-usual crowd poring over several distressed and damaged clay pots. (Sept. 23, 2022)
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Scratch and Peter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a laid-back dog and a social cat. Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s calm and relaxed (and Peter agreed with a big yawn) and would be a great snuggler as the weather turns colder. He knows the basic sit command.
WOOD
Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Social House Kitchen & Bar is known for their late night atmosphere but they offer so much more than that including a fantastic food menu with weekly specials!. They’re also hosting their first annual October on Ottawa street festival next month! Mandi joins us...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Vintage items, clothes, food at Hudsonville Flea Market
More than 200 vendors will set up to sell their wares at a two-day flea market in Hudsonville. (Sept. 22, 2022) Vintage items, clothes, food at Hudsonville Flea …. Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. Meet the Artists: Transmigration by Jyl Bonaguro. 200 volunteers needed to...
WOOD
Fall is here, and so is Oktoberfest
Grand Rapids leaders will kick off a fall tradition this weekend with Oktoberfest celebrations. (Sept. 23, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m.,...
WOOD
Proxmire's father sparks bill for bulletproof windows
Just over a year after the killing of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, there’s an effort in Lansing to prevent this from happening again and keep officers out of harm’s way. (Sept. 24, 2022)
WOOD
Easterseals provides tools for child development
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It remains to be seen what developmental and social or emotional effects the pandemic had on our youngest children, but a millage-funded program in Kent County is working to provide answers for parents as their kids grow from toddlers to school age. “It’s been...
WOOD
Iron Men: Agars complete first full-distance triathlon
Supported by his teammate and father, a Rockford man with cerebral palsy officially completed his first full-distance Iron Man. (Sept. 22, 2022)
WOOD
Muskegon Heights parents frustrated with school district
Parents in the Muskegon Heights school district are frustrated over staffing shortages and poor communication. (Sept. 22, 2022)
WOOD
Preliminary hearing next month in Patrick Lyoya death
A preliminary hearing date has been set for the former Grand Rapids police officer accused of murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in April. (Sept. 23, 2022)
WOOD
BCPD discusses arrests in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Battle Creek Police Department Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt holds a news conference on the arrests of three people in connection to the death of Kai Turner, 2. (Sept. 23, 2022)
Comments / 0