Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Meet the Artists: Jaylei Art by Jamari Taylor

"Jaylei Art" By Jamari Taylor is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 23, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams

Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams is displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 24, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
WOOD

Meet the Artists: Bee Amazing by Daniel Smith

Bee Amazing by Daniel Smith is displayed at First Park Congregational Church for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 22, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hope Unexpected celebrates 10 years of helping single moms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Hope Unexpected is a local non-profit which supports local single moms and their children, through multiple services providing support and hope. This month the organization celebrated 10 years of service, and we were there for the celebratory dinner to recognize local moms, supporters and volunteers. To...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help make the city look a little greener. (Sept. 23, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#Wildlife#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Amway Grand Plaza Hotel#Artprize
WOOD

Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Well it’s officially fall and one thing that we’re blessed with in Michigan is beautiful fall color tours! It’s the perfect time to head up north and visit the small towns, wineries, and breweries. Shanty Creek Resort offers the perfect spot to stay and head out and enjoy all northern Michigan has to offer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Scratch and Peter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a laid-back dog and a social cat. Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s calm and relaxed (and Peter agreed with a big yawn) and would be a great snuggler as the weather turns colder. He knows the basic sit command.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Social House Kitchen & Bar is known for their late night atmosphere but they offer so much more than that including a fantastic food menu with weekly specials!. They’re also hosting their first annual October on Ottawa street festival next month! Mandi joins us...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Vintage items, clothes, food at Hudsonville Flea Market

More than 200 vendors will set up to sell their wares at a two-day flea market in Hudsonville. (Sept. 22, 2022)
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WOOD

Fall is here, and so is Oktoberfest

Grand Rapids leaders will kick off a fall tradition this weekend with Oktoberfest celebrations. (Sept. 23, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Easterseals provides tools for child development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It remains to be seen what developmental and social or emotional effects the pandemic had on our youngest children, but a millage-funded program in Kent County is working to provide answers for parents as their kids grow from toddlers to school age. “It’s been...
KENT COUNTY, MI

