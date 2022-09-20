Read full article on original website
honolulumagazine.com
Halekulani’s House Without A Key Revamps with New Pūpū and Cocktails
Many locals, including myself, hold special memories of Halekulani. Whether for an annual holiday brunch, live piano music and the famous coconut cake, or cocktails and hula overlooking the beach, the upscale resort is a place of calm within the Waikīkī bustle. After a property-wide renovation during the pandemic, it recently reopened the al fresco House Without a Key and its new poolside bar, Earl’s.
honolulumagazine.com
What’s Popping: Sooper Secret Izakaya Has Tuesday Lunch Specials at ‘Ili‘ili
To fans who mourned the closure of Sooper Secret Izakaya in August, and those who never got the chance to go: The James Beard Award nominee has resurfaced with weekly lunch pop-ups out of ‘Ili‘ili Cash & Carry in Mō‘ili‘ili. After selling out of his cheese-stuffed chicken tsukune katsu sandwiches in his first outing last week, Ricky Goings has decided to resurface every Tuesday with one or two lunch specials.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua — and it’s all for free
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall is here and its time to celebrate the season. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. “We want people to celebrate the beginning of fall in the heart of old Kailua,” said Ben Marumoto from KRAVE Marketing. “Over 90 street vendors, yard games and digital games for the keiki and adults alike.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a very high tide Friday, a portion of the sidewalk and trees are falling into the ocean at Kaanapali Beach in an alarming situation residents say is long overdue for attention. Drone footage by Maui resident Tiare Lawrence illustrated the extent of the problem. “I’m just...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery
If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
mauinow.com
The Green concert on Maui is sold out, guests should anticipate high demand for parking
Tomorrow night’s The Green concert featuring J Boog is a sold out event. The Maui Arts & Cultural Center is recommending that guests arrive early to avoid delays in parking and accessing the venue. Gates open at 6 p.m. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD. For admission into the venue, only...
KHON2
‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday
The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow
It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
honolulumagazine.com
4 of the Best Bites to Try at Taqueria El Gallo Rosa
We get it—it’s a little daunting to walk into a restaurant you’ve heard a lot about, only to have no idea what to order. No worries! We’ve got the lowdown on the best bites (and sips) to have at Taqueria El Gallo Rosa, which just recently opened its second O‘ahu location in Kaka‘ako. Because Fausto “Tato” Garcia and his team focus on quality ingredients and tested family recipes, you can’t go wrong with any of the items on the menu, but we definitely have our favorites.
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances. 10% OFF NEW ALOHA FESTIVALS COLLECTION LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 9/23/22): Use Code: Mikey10 Hawaii’s Finest Honors […]
honolulumagazine.com
Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu
Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
Search for missing swimmer off Waikiki to resume at daylight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a missing man off Waikiki Saturday afternoon. A 55-year-old man was last seen swimming 30 yards off Duke Kahanamoku Beach around 4:30 p.m. Multiple agencies searched on jet skis, by air and on land until the search was suspended around 6:20 p.m. The search will […]
mauinow.com
Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo
Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
seniorresource.com
Top 5 BEST Small Towns For Hawaii Retirees to Visit
If you want to get away from the buzz of tourism and big-city lights, take a stroll through some of the most scenic small towns in Hawaii. While you won’t find Honolulu on the list, you will discover some hidden gems that offer pristine beaches and unique attractions. Here are the top 5 BEST small towns for Hawaii retirees to visit!
hawaiinewsnow.com
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
Best brunch spot in Hawaii in 2022, according to Yelp
In Hawaii, one eatery takes the top spot as the best brunch spot in the state according to Yelpers.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Betty White fan in Hawaii recently got a big shock. Melyssa Ching Goya, of Alewa Heights, first met White when she was 17 at a book signing in 1991 in Portland, Oregon. ”I became a fan of Betty’s in the in the mid-80s when Golden Girls...
KHON2
Local Restaurateur is looking for good people
Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A Hawaii writer’s fairy tale adventure from humble roots to big Emmy win
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aiea native Susan Soon He Stanton is still soaking in her big Emmy win!. The 40-year-old is a key writer and supervising producer for HBO’s “Succession”. ”It’s a story about a media mogul and his family. In certain ways, it’s a very small family...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A tiny island in the Pacific is born ... but it probably won’t be around for long
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a tiny new island in the Pacific, but don’t plan your visit just yet. Scientists say it’s not expected to be around for very long. The island is the product of an eruption of the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands.
