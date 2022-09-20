Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Heading To Florida
Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher). The storm is expected to continue to move northwest through the Caribbean, then over western Cuba. Ian will then move north and make landfall next Thursday. probably in northwest Florida. This will be a significant storm with the potential to produce significant wind damage, storm surge and heavy rainfall. Here’s the latest forecast path of the storm:
Coolest AM since May – Frost in N. Michigan
Parts of Upper Michigan and N. Lower Michigan woke up to some frost this Friday AM. This was the Frost Advisory (in light blue) and Freeze Warning (in dark blue) for N. Lower Michigan:. And here’s the Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for central and western Upper Michigan:. Low...
Group calls for vehicle sales to be 100% clean by 2030
There’s a new coalition established in Michigan that’s pushing for a bold goal: To have all cars emission-free less than a decade from now. (Sept. 22, 2022)
GRPS looks to Puerto Rico for Spanish-speaking teachers
Recruiting teachers is tough for any school district. Recruiting Spanish-speaking teachers is even more of a challenge. (Sept. 22, 2022)
