Hurricane Ian Heading To Florida

Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher). The storm is expected to continue to move northwest through the Caribbean, then over western Cuba. Ian will then move north and make landfall next Thursday. probably in northwest Florida. This will be a significant storm with the potential to produce significant wind damage, storm surge and heavy rainfall. Here’s the latest forecast path of the storm:
Coolest AM since May – Frost in N. Michigan

Parts of Upper Michigan and N. Lower Michigan woke up to some frost this Friday AM. This was the Frost Advisory (in light blue) and Freeze Warning (in dark blue) for N. Lower Michigan:. And here’s the Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for central and western Upper Michigan:. Low...
