Fulton, KY

KFVS12

Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man in Caruthersville. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Shultz Avenue. There they found 19-year-old Herschel Grant Jr. of Hayti profusely...
Kait 8

1 person dead after shooting near high school

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a shots fired call came in on Friday, September 23 around 9:31 pm. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies were handling security at the Caruthersville High...
tbinewsroom.com

Ongoing Drug Investigation Leads to Search Warrant, Arrest

MCKENZIE – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia and the arrest of a McKenzie man.
KFVS12

One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting

A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12

Sikeston murder suspect in custody

One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody.
clayconews.com

DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
kbsi23.com

Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
kbsi23.com

Wanted fugitive arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A wanted fugitive was arrested on drug charges in McCracken County. Allen S. Nesler, 50, of Calloway County was arrested on charges of no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, theft of identity with another’s consent, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree, giving officer false identifying information, criminal trespass 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree > or = 2gs(Methamphetamine).
KFVS12

Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting

A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. The City of Cape Girardeau is making improvements to it's southern area. More than a dozen national and local artists will perform on two stages in Cape Girardeau over the next two days. Scott...
kbsi23.com

Milling, paving on tap for Graves County, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and paving at various locations along highways in Graves County starting this week and continuing into next week. This is part of a wide range of spot repairs and maintenance patching in Graves County. Most...
KFVS12

Breakfast Show headlines 9/24

A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau.
westkentuckystar.com

Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman

A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
