KFVS12
2 people arrested in connection with theft investigation in Reidland
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a theft investigation in western Kentucky. Steven M. Hays and Dawn A. Morgan, both from St. Louis, were served arrest warrants on Sept. 21 and taken into custody. Hays was arrested on theft charges, receiving stolen property and...
KFVS12
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man in Caruthersville. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Shultz Avenue. There they found 19-year-old Herschel Grant Jr. of Hayti profusely...
Kait 8
1 person dead after shooting near high school
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a shots fired call came in on Friday, September 23 around 9:31 pm. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies were handling security at the Caruthersville High...
tbinewsroom.com
Ongoing Drug Investigation Leads to Search Warrant, Arrest
MCKENZIE – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia and the arrest of a McKenzie man.
KFVS12
One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting
A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Heartland...
KFVS12
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
wpsdlocal6.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Paducah hit and run, deputies looking for information
PADUCAH — A victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run accident, deputies say, and they're looking for help identifying the driver. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Roy Lee...
clayconews.com
DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
kbsi23.com
Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
KFVS12
Northbound lanes of I-69 open again following SEMI crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Emergency Management reports lanes are now clear after a crash blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 49 mile marker in Marshall County around the middle of the day Saturday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported I-69 cleared at 4:52 p.m. Saturday.
kbsi23.com
Wanted fugitive arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A wanted fugitive was arrested on drug charges in McCracken County. Allen S. Nesler, 50, of Calloway County was arrested on charges of no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, theft of identity with another’s consent, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree, giving officer false identifying information, criminal trespass 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree > or = 2gs(Methamphetamine).
KFVS12
Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting
A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. The City of Cape Girardeau is making improvements to it's southern area. More than a dozen national and local artists will perform on two stages in Cape Girardeau over the next two days. Scott...
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office asking for help in hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday, September 22 . The crash happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. in the area of Roy Lee Road and Old U.S. Highway 60. According...
WTVQ
Paducah Police Department make 14 arrests after fentanyl trafficking investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fourteen people have been arrested, and a total of 23 indicted, after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking by the Paducah Police Department. Paducah police say the investigation began in early 2021 after an increase in fentanyl and fentanyl overdoses was seen locally. One week...
KFVS12
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo. The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on...
kbsi23.com
Milling, paving on tap for Graves County, Ky.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and paving at various locations along highways in Graves County starting this week and continuing into next week. This is part of a wide range of spot repairs and maintenance patching in Graves County. Most...
KFVS12
Breakfast Show headlines 9/24
A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/23. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Heartland...
westkentuckystar.com
Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman
A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway County man who shot and killed Murray State student sentenced to 40 years
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The man who pleaded guilty to murder in the 2021 shooting death of 21-year-old Murray State University student Sarah Townsend has been sentenced to serve four decades behind bars. Julius Sotomayor pleaded guilty in July to Townsend's murder. Her body was found on Fox Road...
