The Best Xbox Deals: Save On Game Pass, Consoles, Elite Controllers, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S are great consoles for gamers on a budget thanks to the excellent Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription program and frequent deals for many of its games, including recently released titles. If you're looking to add to your game library, there are a bunch of discounts on first-party exclusives and multi-platform blockbusters at major retailers. Some of these deals give you the chance to pick up games for the lowest prices yet this year.
Look At This Custom Deathloop Xbox Series X Console
To promote the recent launch of Deathloop on Xbox, Microsoft created a custom Xbox Series X themed around the time loop game. The snazzy-looking console features characters and art from the game, with a matching controller that carries some of the same color accents and details. The custom console isn't...
PS5 Restock: Multiple Retailers Have The PlayStation 5 In Stock
For the third time this week, PlayStation Direct has the PS5 in stock. If you're in the market for the PlayStation 5 Digital, Antonline has multiple bundles available now. Each bundle is the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Digital ($450) packaged with an extra DualSense controller ($75), and the official PS5 Media Remote ($30). The bundles cost $555, which is the same cost you'd pay if buying all three products individually. Still, most people want an extra controller, and the remote will come in handy if you plan on streaming or watching Blu-rays on your new console.
PS5 Restock: PS5 Digital Bundles Are Available Now
We've seen a few PS5 restocks this week already, including multiple restocks at PlayStation Direct. Both of those restocks sold out within a couple of hours, though. We actually see more restocks for the disc-based PS5 than the Digital version. If you're in the market for the PlayStation 5 Digital, Antonline has multiple bundles available now. Each bundle is the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Digital ($450) packaged with an extra DualSense controller ($75), and the official PS5 Media Remote ($30). The bundles cost $555, which is the same cost you'd pay if buying all three products individually. Still, most people want an extra controller, and the remote will come in handy if you plan on streaming or watching Blu-rays on your new console.
All The Free Games For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch (September 2022)
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Microsoft CEO Weighs In On Xbox/Activision Deal In Jeopardy
Microsoft’s CEO weighs in on the Xbox/PlayStation drama, Modern Warfare 2 specs for PC dropped, and an update on the next Splinter Cell game. All on today’s GameSpot News. Speaking with Bloomberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is confident that the company's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be approved by regulators.
Microsoft CEO Confident Activision Blizzard Deal Will Happen, Says PlayStation Is Bigger Than Xbox
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is confident that the company's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be approved by regulators. Speaking to Bloomberg, Nadella said it's understandable that an acquisition of this size--the biggest ever for Microsoft and one of the largest in history across the technology space--would "go through scrutiny." That being said, Nadella said Microsoft is "very, very confident that we'll come out."
CoD: MW2 Beta Offers A Lukewarm Glimpse Of Its Multiplayer AI In Ground War Invasion
The second weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this final test period brings PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players together to battle across the maps and modes from the first PlayStation-exclusive weekend, but it also includes the new addition of Ground War.
Tower Of Fantasy Vera 2.0 Story Trailer Teases New Enemies And Playable Characters
Tower of Fantasy, the free-to-play gacha MMORPG that released in August, is set to receive its first major expansion later this Fall. A new story trailer highlights some of the dangerous new enemy types players will face, as well as some of the new unlockable characters players can use to take them down.
YuGiOh Master Duel Deck Guide: Best Cards After Banlist
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel continues to thrive, since our last banlist guide. With more players joining each month, the game having in-game events that have implemented special rulings, and the continual release of new cards and packs such as the Adventurer Token engine, it's a good time to be a Master Duel player. This game is the best way to play a digital Yu-Gi-Oh format thanks to the many quality-of-life additions based on card usage, modes, rewards, and more.
How To Dive In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Infinity Ward's Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is upon us, which means it's time to dolphin dive. The sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot is out next month, October 28th, 2022, and weekend two of the multiplayer beta runs from September 22-26 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, allowing FPS fans to sink into new maps (Breenbergh Hotel), new modes (Knockout, Prisoner Rescue), old classics (Search & Destroy) and a new third-person playlist that introduces an entirely different perspective.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Understands The Importance Of Rewarding Strategic Movement
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Though Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope builds on the core idea of its predecessor, Kingdom Battle, its formula makes some big departures too. Most notably, Sparks of Hope outright transforms the flow of combat, dropping the grid-based movement and strict action economy of Kingdom Battle to incorporate a wider variety of meaningful choices that you can make for each character on their turn. The result is a combat experience that feels akin to what you might find in a tabletop roleplaying game like Dungeons & Dragons, where movement economy (all available movements) and action economy (every possible action) influence one another.
Hot Drop: How Apex Legends Mobile Fits Into Apex Legends' Lore
Hot Drop is GameSpot's Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Man, I haven't written a Hot Drop in a hot minute....
Beacon Pines - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch
Beacon Pines is a cute and creepy adventure game within a magical storybook. You play as both the reader of the book and its main character, Luka. Explore the town to find word charms. Use your charms to change the course of fate!
Ed Sheeran Still Loves Playing Pokemon Silver On Game Boy, Releasing A New Pokemon Song Soon
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is a huge fan of Pokemon, this much we already knew after he spoke about his fandom and performed inside Pokemon Go last year. Now he's going all-in, writing a new song inspired by Pokemon, with an animated music video coming from the creators of Pokemon. The song is called "Celestial" and it debuts Thursday, September 29.
Apex Legends' Throwing Knife Isn't Here To Stay, But More LTMs Are On The Way
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently hosted two Reddit AMAs to answer questions from players regarding various aspects of the game. The first AMA took place on Tuesday, shortly after the launch of the Beast of Prey Collection Event, and featured lead game designer Robert West (/u/RoboB0b). West answered questions concerning the event's new Gun Run LTM and some of Apex's other limited-time modes. The second AMA was held yesterday, with the discussion focused on the game's weapons, legends, and overall meta. Weapons designer Eric Canavese (/u/RV-Eric) and lead legends designer Devan McGuire (/u/RV-Devan) teamed up to answer questions about game balance.
Destiny 2 Update 6.2.0.6 Brings Some Tweaks To The Crucible, King's Fall Raid, And More
The latest Destiny 2 hotfix is here, bringing in some changes to the Crucible, King's Fall Raid, and some other gameplay tweaks too. The new update makes a couple of changes to the Crucible. Map frequency weighting for Disjunction and Cathedral of Dusk has been adjusted Although the patch notes don't specify how, anecdotally, both were very common sight. An issue that saw players unable to progress the weekly Crucible challenge in the Crucible labs has also been fixed.
GTA Online Weekly Update: It's Time To Buy An Auto Shop
This week in GTA Online, Rockstar is bringing a new rotation of rewards and bonuses for its various game modes and races, with a focus on Los Santos Tuners content. You can also get your hands on the highly customizable Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude, or pick up the new Service Carbine, now available at Ammu-Nation.
