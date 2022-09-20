We've seen a few PS5 restocks this week already, including multiple restocks at PlayStation Direct. Both of those restocks sold out within a couple of hours, though. We actually see more restocks for the disc-based PS5 than the Digital version. If you're in the market for the PlayStation 5 Digital, Antonline has multiple bundles available now. Each bundle is the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Digital ($450) packaged with an extra DualSense controller ($75), and the official PS5 Media Remote ($30). The bundles cost $555, which is the same cost you'd pay if buying all three products individually. Still, most people want an extra controller, and the remote will come in handy if you plan on streaming or watching Blu-rays on your new console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO