theScore
Pujols hits 2 HRs to reach 700, Cardinals rout Dodgers 11-0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the...
theScore
McCutchen passes 1,000 career RBIs as Brewers beat Reds 5-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBIs for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Friday night. McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder's choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBIs.
theScore
Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders. Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for...
theScore
Pujols isn't worried about No. 700 HR ball: 'Souvenirs are for the fans'
St. Louis Cardinals legend and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols isn't concerned about getting the ball he blasted into the bleachers at Dodger Stadium for his 700th career home run. "Souvenirs are for the fans," Pujols said postgame Friday after becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach...
theScore
Mariners lock up Castillo to 5-year extension reportedly worth $108M
The Seattle Mariners and right-hander Luis Castillo agreed to a five-year contract extension with player and club options for 2028, the club announced Saturday. The deal is worth $108 million and could reach $133 million through a sixth-year vesting option, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Castillo's contract also features...
theScore
Yankees DFA Miguel Andujar
The New York Yankees designated infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar for assignment on Thursday. The roster move ends a contentious relationship between Andujar and the Yankees. The 27-year-old finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 when he hit .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs. Andujar...
theScore
Rays' Baz to have Tommy John surgery, will miss 2023 season
Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Shane Baz will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign, manager Kevin Cash confirmed Saturday, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Baz hasn't pitched since mid-July because of an elbow strain. The 23-year-old former top prospect authored a...
theScore
Lindor believes Alonso has 'years like Aaron Judge' in his future
New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso has put together a terrific season, but his teammate Francisco Lindor believes there are bigger things to come for the 27-year-old slugger. "Really good year, but I don't think it's his best year yet," Lindor said Saturday, according to Mike Puma of...
theScore
Celtics suspend Udoka for 2022-23 season, reportedly won't guarantee return
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday. Udoka reportedly had an intimate relationship with a female staffer, which breached the team's code of conduct. The Celtics officially attributed Udoka's ban to "violations of team policies" but did not provide specifics.
theScore
Marlins, Mattingly parting ways after this season
The Miami Marlins and Don Mattingly mutually agreed this is his last season as the team's manager, the club announced Sunday. Marlins general manager Kim Ng will lead the search for a new skipper with team owner Bruce Sherman involved in the process, according to the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson and Craig Mish.
theScore
Report: Yankees contemplating DFA'ing Chapman
The New York Yankees are considering designating reliever Aroldis Chapman for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Regardless, New York reportedly doesn't have any plans to bring back the seven-time All-Star when he becomes a free agent after the 2022 season. The struggling left-hander has posted...
theScore
Report: Dodgers exercising Hudson's $6.5M option
The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to exercise the $6.5-million team option on Daniel Hudson's contract, retaining the right-handed reliever for the 2023 season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Hudson will likely get an additional $6.5-million team option for the 2024 campaign added to his deal, Passan adds. The...
theScore
Rookie of the Year favorite Strider lands on IL with oblique strain
The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a strained left oblique muscle, the team announced. The 23-year-old won't pitch again in the regular season as the strain is apparently worse than initially indicated, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. Strider is...
theScore
Cora: Red Sox will be 'prepared to bring Xander back'
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes his team will be ready to re-sign Xander Bogaerts if the star shortstop decides to test free agency during the offseason. "I do believe, going into whatever situation comes up in the upcoming weeks or months ... we're going to be prepared to bring Xander back," Cora said on the "Off the Pike" podcast. "You know, obviously, it takes two. Like I've always said, the ball's in his court right now.
theScore
Red Sox place Story on 10-day IL with bruised heel
NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story went back on the 10-day injured list on Friday, 11 days after he left a game against Baltimore because of a bruised left heel. Boston made the move retroactive to Tuesday and recalled first baseman/third baseman Bobby Dalbec...
theScore
Bonds hopes Giants sign Judge: 'We would love to have him'
Major League Baseball's home-run king is hoping Aaron Judge brings his power show back home next year. San Francisco Giants icon Barry Bonds wants his team to make a push for the soon-to-be free agent. Bonds, like Judge, is a Bay Area native and feels the call of home could help lure the superstar away from the New York Yankees.
theScore
Mariners place Rodriguez on IL with back strain
The Seattle Mariners announced Friday that All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain. Seattle recalled outfielder Taylor Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move. Rodriguez, 21, exited Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics with lower back tightness. The young star...
theScore
Dodgers' Roberts: Kimbrel's 'stuff is starting to slide'
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels uneasy about veteran closer Craig Kimbrel after another rough outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. "You can't hit the leadoff hitter with a breaking ball," Roberts said postgame, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com. "I think the stuff is starting to slide a little bit, fastball velocity. I've just got to continue to look at this. We've got to have our best guys at the back end."
theScore
Friday's games involving Judge, Pujols only available on Apple TV+
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans looking to watch Aaron Judge's pursuit of the AL home run record or Albert Pujols chase 700 homers live Friday night will need to it via streaming. Apple TV+ has exclusive coverage of both games as part of its “Friday Night Baseball” package. The games were selected and announced in early August.
theScore
Ohtani eclipses 200-K plateau, Angels beat Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Ward homered twice and Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a cool, rainy Friday night. Ohtani seemed to have trouble adjusting to the weather conditions, tying his career high with six...
