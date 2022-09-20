ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio school athletics director arrested, accused of sexual battery involving student

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY — The athletics director at a central Ohio school is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a former student.

Chad Little, 45, is charged with two counts of sexual battery, according to Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Little was the athletics director at Bloom-Carroll Local Schools before being put on leave, according Shawn Haughn, the district’s superintendent.

“I was informed that Athletic Director, Mr. Chad Little, was arrested this morning. I immediately placed Mr. Little on leave. The District has fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so,” Haughn said in a statement.

Sometime between March 1, 2018 and Sept. 20, 2020 Little allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a student at a school in the district, according to a complaint filed in the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court Monday,

Little is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. He is being held at the Fairfield County Jail on a $350,000 bond, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

