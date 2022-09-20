ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez Joins The Show

By Christian Pedersen
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 4 days ago

On a very special episode of Gonzaga Nation the commissioner of the WCC herself, Gloria Nevarez, joins Dan Dickau on the podcast.

She gives Dan an inside look at what her office has been up to this summer and how they have been preparing for the upcoming season.

She also talks about the impact that TV and streaming are having on the future of the WCC and its member schools.

GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
