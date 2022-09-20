Lady Gaga Was The First Choice For 'Funny Girl' On Broadway

Photo: Getty Images

A Broadway insider has revealed to Rolling Stone that Lady Gaga was originally offered the lead role in Funny Girl , one of the biggest shows on Broadway this season. Before Beanie Feldstein and Lea Michele stepped into the role of Fanny Brice , production initially reached out to Gaga. According to the insider, that's why the show is "cursed" after Michele had to step out for a week due to COVID-19 just four days after making her debut .

"First of all, why do you think this production has been so cursed?" Rolling Stone's Don't Let This Flop asked TikTok user Sweaty Oracle . "Because they didn’t wait for Lady Gaga to open up her schedule to do it," he shared. "That’s where it started. This production originally, they reached out to Gaga and they were never gonna give her enough money to star in this production. Look at what the set looks like. They don’t have anything close to Gaga money."

The production has been a focal point in theatre drama as fans were shocked when Beanie Feldstein was cast in the role. Eventually, the actress left the production due to the overwhelmingly negative reviews of her performance.

Back to Gaga, the Funny Girl run would have conflicted with her Chromatica Ball tour, which just wrapped up this month. On the final tour stop in Miami, Gaga had to cut the show short due to life-threatening lighting and thunder. The chaotic finale also brought about a hilarious viral video in which a security guard mistook a drag queen dressed up in one of Gaga's Chromatica outfit s for the pop star herself.