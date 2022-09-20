ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Services planned for Danbury resident Clara DiCarlo, 65

Clara DiCarlo, 65, died peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Clara is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rick, as well as her daughter, Danielle Catalano and her husband, John. In addition, Clara is survived by her granddaughter, Quinn Catalano, and their special dog Coco, her siblings, Paul Turchiano and Laura Muller.
Learn About Katonah-Lewisboro Schools’ Capital Improvement Proposal, Community Conversations Planned

Supporting student learning is the driving force behind Katonah-Lewisboro Schools’ Capital Improvement Proposal, which goes to community vote on October 18, 2022. We asked all five of our school principals which aspects they are looking forward to and heard phrases including "much-needed," “support research-based instructional approaches" and "catapult into a 21st century facility."
Greenwich High School Seniors Named Commended Students in 2023 National MeritⓇ Scholarship Program

Greenwich, CT, September 23, 2022 – Thirty-six Greenwich High School seniors have been recognized as Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation®. Commended Students are recognized for the exceptional academic promise demonstrated by their outstanding performance on the qualifying test used for program entry.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Be Royale Cosmetics

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Be Royale...
Vietnam Traveling Wall Comes To Putnam

The Putnam County Joint Veterans Council (PCJVC) and the Putnam County Veterans Service Agency is proud to announce that the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be in Putnam County this weekend. The Wall arrived on September 21st and will be set up today, September 22nd. For a pictorial of...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: 888 Display USA

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT 888 Display...
RVNAhealth Earns Top Workplaces Award for the 10th Time

For the 10th time since 2011, RVNAhealth has earned a Top Workplaces award from Hearst Connecticut Media. The award is given to local companies that lead the way in workplace culture based on employee surveys. At RVNAhealth, the employees surveyed include clinical staff -- nurses, rehabilitation therapists, and certified nursing...
Westport Traffic Advisory: Bigelow Tea Community Run on Sunday!

The Bigelow Tea Community Challenge Run is scheduled for the morning of Sunday, September 25th. While the majority the route is in Fairfield, some Westport roads will be utilized for a short time. Runners will be traveling northbound on Westway Road and turning left to travel westbound on Greens Farms...
The Sleeping Potato Eatery Opens at The SoNo Collection

Norwalk, CT: Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, welcomes The Sleeping Potato to its level 3 marketplace of eateries. Recruited through its parent company, Brookfield Properties, The SoNo Collection will introduce this restaurant franchise’s Norwalk location on Friday, September 23 at Noon. The SoNo Collection management team, along with the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting.
Fairfield & BE Chocolat Welcomed Wallonia Minister-President of Belgium

Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick welcomed Wallonia Minister-President Elio Di Rupo of Belgium to the Town of Fairfield on Tuesday, where he visited Atelier BE Chocolat located at 75 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill section of Town. Minister-President Di Rupo was among the foreign leaders gathering in New York this week for a session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Ridgefield Democrats Seek Candidates to Fill Board of Finance Vacancy

The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Finance. The vacancy is created by the resignation from the Board of Karen Ogden, effective September 30, which was announced by Ms. Ogden at the Board of Finance meeting on September 20. On September 22, the DTC thanked Ms. Ogden “for her service to the Town as a member of the Board of Finance.”
County Clerk Swears In 29 New U.S. Citizens

Putnam County Clerk Michael C. Bartolotti hosted a Naturalization Ceremony on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Brewster High School, New York. Clerk Bartolotti administered the Oath of Allegiance to 29 new citizens from 22 countries. The Honorable Anthony Molé served as the officiating Putnam County Judge and...
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 141 Ledges Road, Take a Virtual Tour of this Custom Built Colonial

Exceptional custom-built stone and shingle colonial set back privately on 3.5 park-like acres with extensive professional landscape and hardscape including stone walls, mature trees, gorgeous perennial gardens, raised bed vegetable garden, 850 sf asphalt court for basketball/pickle ball, 12,000 sf wildflower meadow, and full irrigation system with 33 zones on dedicated well. Pride of ownership abounds - $425K invested by current owners both inside and out including stone walls, aprons, courtyard, 1,150 sf Ipe deck with hot tub, plus kitchen and bath renovations.
