Pumpkins, wine and All-American favorites: What’s happening in Hampton Roads and beyond

Lisa Singer stands behind the counter as Deanna Carl points out works of sea-glass art to customers, Linda Garrett, left, and Janet Ryan at the Newport News Fall Festival Oct. 7, 2017. Benjamin Wilson/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Our picks for what’s happening in Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia and North Carolina.

Food, fun and festivities

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank invites the community to its Tastefully Yours fundraising event. It features craft beer, wine and over 30 food restaurants. Grab a partner and dance the night away or play games at the mini Vegas.

6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Drive, Hampton. 757-596-7188. Tickets $60. Visit tinyurl.com/hrtastefullyyours .

Wine fest

Hang out with friends at the Yorktown Wine Festival. Taste rieslings and gewürztraminers from Germany, and Champagne from France. Sample spirits from Virginia distilleries and eat food from one of the restaurants. Cheers!

Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 1. Riverwalk Landing, 425 Water St., Yorktown. 757-877-2933. Tickets start at $15. Visit tinyurl.com/yorktownwinefest .

Fall fest

Take the family to the Fall Festival in Newport News. Browse the pumpkin patch, stroll the corn maze and pick up some grub from the food and beverage vendors. Don’t forget to visit the petting zoo and take a hot air balloon ride.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2. Newport News Park, 13560 Jefferson Ave., Newport News. 757-926-1400. Free (parking $10). Visit tinyurl.com/nnfallfest .

Food fest

Bring a chair and dine for a cause at The Great American Food Fest. Get pork barbecue, fried fish, grilled chicken, corn dogs, hush puppies and corn on the cob. Sample food from vendors. Proceeds benefit Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Charities and the South Norfolk Ruritan Club’s community projects.

4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5. The Great American Food Fest, Chesapeake City Park, 900 City Park Drive, Chesapeake. 757-382-6159. Tickets $40. Visit tinyurl.com/greatfoodfestival .

Other events to explore

Bingo and Wine Night: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. SummerWind Winery, 71 Eagle Nest Lane, Smithfield. 757-357-2173. Visit swvsmithfield.com .

Taste: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29. Paradiso Roma Ristorante, 35 Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City. 252-333-1575. Tickets $40. Visit tinyurl.com/paradisotaste .

Wine Making Demo Class: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Oct. 1. Wine and Cake Hobbies, 6527 Tidewater Drive Norfolk. 757-857-0245. Tickets $18. Visit tinyurl.com/winedemoclass .

Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Fest: 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2. State Fair of Virginia (Grove Pavilion), 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 804-994-2800. Tickets start at $30. Visit tinyurl.com/blueribbonfest .

Oktoberfest: Beers, Brats and More: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Second Street American Bistro, 115 Arthur Way, Newport News. 757-234-4448. Tickets start at $45 (in advance only; call to purchase). Visit tinyurl.com/beerbratsmore .

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya