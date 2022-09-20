ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpkins, wine and All-American favorites: What’s happening in Hampton Roads and beyond

By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Lisa Singer stands behind the counter as Deanna Carl points out works of sea-glass art to customers, Linda Garrett, left, and Janet Ryan at the Newport News Fall Festival Oct. 7, 2017. Benjamin Wilson/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Our picks for what’s happening in Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia and North Carolina.

___

Food, fun and festivities

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank invites the community to its Tastefully Yours fundraising event. It features craft beer, wine and over 30 food restaurants. Grab a partner and dance the night away or play games at the mini Vegas.

6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Drive, Hampton. 757-596-7188. Tickets $60. Visit tinyurl.com/hrtastefullyyours .

___

Wine fest

Hang out with friends at the Yorktown Wine Festival. Taste rieslings and gewürztraminers from Germany, and Champagne from France. Sample spirits from Virginia distilleries and eat food from one of the restaurants. Cheers!

Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 1. Riverwalk Landing, 425 Water St., Yorktown. 757-877-2933. Tickets start at $15. Visit tinyurl.com/yorktownwinefest .

___

Fall fest

Take the family to the Fall Festival in Newport News. Browse the pumpkin patch, stroll the corn maze and pick up some grub from the food and beverage vendors. Don’t forget to visit the petting zoo and take a hot air balloon ride.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2. Newport News Park, 13560 Jefferson Ave., Newport News. 757-926-1400. Free (parking $10). Visit tinyurl.com/nnfallfest .

___

Food fest

Bring a chair and dine for a cause at The Great American Food Fest. Get pork barbecue, fried fish, grilled chicken, corn dogs, hush puppies and corn on the cob. Sample food from vendors. Proceeds benefit Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Charities and the South Norfolk Ruritan Club’s community projects.

4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5. The Great American Food Fest, Chesapeake City Park, 900 City Park Drive, Chesapeake. 757-382-6159. Tickets $40. Visit tinyurl.com/greatfoodfestival .

___

Other events to explore

Bingo and Wine Night: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. SummerWind Winery, 71 Eagle Nest Lane, Smithfield. 757-357-2173. Visit swvsmithfield.com .

Taste: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29. Paradiso Roma Ristorante, 35 Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City. 252-333-1575. Tickets $40. Visit tinyurl.com/paradisotaste .

Wine Making Demo Class: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Oct. 1. Wine and Cake Hobbies, 6527 Tidewater Drive Norfolk. 757-857-0245. Tickets $18. Visit tinyurl.com/winedemoclass .

Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Fest: 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2. State Fair of Virginia (Grove Pavilion), 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 804-994-2800. Tickets start at $30. Visit tinyurl.com/blueribbonfest .

Oktoberfest: Beers, Brats and More: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Second Street American Bistro, 115 Arthur Way, Newport News. 757-234-4448. Tickets start at $45 (in advance only; call to purchase). Visit tinyurl.com/beerbratsmore .

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
VIRGINIA STATE
FodorsTravel

The 10 Most Enchanting Small Towns in the Shenandoah Valley

Anchored in frontier history, these small towns possess thoroughly modern charms. Some places are bestowed with an abundance of blessings, and when it comes to small towns, one of those places is the Shenandoah Valley. This legendary valley splices down western Virginia (and a bit of West Virginia’s panhandle), a plush green expanse snaked by the legendary Shenandoah River and snuggled between the soft, rolling hills of the Blue Ridge and Alleghenies. Once the fledgling nation’s frontier and the scene of divisive Civil War battles, today its towns embrace the outdoor life, anchored by Shenandoah National Park; foodie restaurants, thanks to an abundance of local farmers and producers; vintage architecture; wine and beer trails; artsy galleries; and so much more. Whether you like to hike, eat, kayak, shop, wine-taste (or beer), admire historic buildings, shop, go to the theater, or simply soak in small-town charm, the Shenandoah Valley’s towns will enthrall you. Here are 10 of the most enchanting, from north to south.
VIRGINIA STATE
touropia.com

17 Best Things to Do in Williamsburg, VA

Renowned around the country for the role it played in the early history of the States, Williamsburg was once the capital of both the Colony and Commonwealth of Virginia. Thankfully, its eighteenth-century streets are still very well-preserved with impressive old buildings and historic landmarks on show wherever you go. As...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
visitnorfolk.com

Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Norfolk

The spookiest time of year is approaching. While many look forward to a fun fright or even a serious scare, folks with little ones may be on the prowl for some less shocking Halloween shenanigans. Not to fear (no, really, don’t be afraid); Norfolk has a great lineup of kid-friendly Halloween events and activities. From glass pumpkins and haunted cookie houses to costumed fun for fur babies, here are some fun, family-friendly Halloween activities in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
northernvirginiamag.com

Where to Find the Freshest Apple Cider Donuts in Northern Virginia

It’s much easier to say goodbye to the warm summer weather when autumn is offering these handmade apple cider donuts. When the fall season finally hits, everyone immediately goes to the pumpkin spice lattes. But have you ever tried an apple cider donut? When you take a bite of these seasonal delicacies, it’s as if the warm, festive flavors are giving your tastebuds a hug. If you’re craving the sweet, festive treat, head to these local bakeries and farms to pick up a dozen fresh donuts.
CENTREVILLE, VA
