Four Suns Crack Top 100 NBA Players List

Four players for the Phoenix Suns managed to make CBS Sports' Top 100 players list for the upcoming season.
It's yet again time for the flurry of preseason rankings and content as training camps near across the NBA, and with a talented roster such as the Phoenix Suns, there's been plenty of reading material when it comes to their players.
Chris Paul, already establishing himself as one of the best point guards of his generation, is still in search of that coveted championship ring.
Devin Booker has grown into an All-NBA talent, as his ability to score on any given night has propelled the Suns to new heights.
Deandre Ayton, now freshly paid, looks to make good on the promise he showed as a No. 1 pick just a few years ago and solidify himself as one of the most dominant players at his position this season.
Mikal Bridges, a fan favorite here in the Valley, should again provide some of the best defense in the league. His personality, durability and ability to do dirty work has earned him respect across the league.
There's no shortage of talent in Phoenix, but where do they rank across the league?
CBS Sports recently released their Top 100 player rankings for the upcoming season, and four Suns cracked the list:
