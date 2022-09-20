Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene Cizio
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
abcnews4.com
West Ashley C.A.S. students examine crime scenes in class
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You wouldn't expect to see high school students analyzing a crime scene in the school hallway, even if the victim isn't real. That's exactly what some Charleston County teens are doing. ABC News 4 got an exclusive look at the class at the West Ashley...
Background check missed criminal record for fired substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A now fired substitute teacher, who was arrested on Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. “While we thoroughly screen all of our employees aligned with district and state requirements, our background check into Ms. Mandarino failed to reveal the charge […]
iheart.com
CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
walterborolive.com
Five South Carolina Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors
PRESS RELEASE - Columbia, S.C. - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized five South Carolina schools nominated by State Superintendent of Educa-tion Molly Spearman as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition is based on schools' overall academic performance. “We are extremely proud of these five South Carolina...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester School teacher named finalist for state honor
An educator from Rivers Oak Middle School in Dorchester School District Two is a finalist for the Induction of the Year Award through South Carolina. Gray is ROMS Strings Teacher and Orchestra Director. Gray was SSTwo's award nominee for the 2021-2022 school year. “It is such an honor to be...
abcnews4.com
15-year-old hit by school bus recalls instinct to save fellow classmate taking over
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 15-year-old Armando Gutierrez, waiting at the bus stop should have been just another day. Instead, last Tuesday morning he ended up risking his life. A bus with eight elementary students on board was heading towards his stop in front of the Neighbor Store...
abcnews4.com
'Keep working hard': NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess recognized with national award
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with the First Responders Award by the National Chaplains Association of the United States (NCA) on Thursday. According to NCPD, Burgess was chosen by the Senate and President Joe Biden out of police chiefs from 14...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads
We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
abcnews4.com
Youngest-ever Charleston County detention deputy sworn in
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time in its history, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has sworn in a detention deputy under the age of 21. Darin Mowry, 20, swore an oath on Thursday in front of Sheriff Kristen Graziano and other employees of the sheriff's office and Al Cannon Detention Center to protect and serve in his new role.
Gov. McMaster signs bill aimed at keeping some children out of foster care with strangers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing in North Charleston on Thursday expanding access to kinship care in the state. The legislation, S. 222, allows the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) the ability to place a child with a relative or fictive kin who is not yet […]
The Post and Courier
Former Charleston Naval Hospital owner loses appeal seeking rent money from Fetter Health
NORTH CHARLESTON — A plan to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital ended six years ago in bankruptcy and cost Charleston County more than $33 million, but the would-be developers have continued to sue health care providers who expected to be tenants. A lawsuit against nonprofit Fetter Health Care...
live5news.com
Why a billboard in South Carolina now advertises abortion access in California
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A 2022 candidate for governor is paying for a billboard that South Carolinians may spot on their commutes. But where they will not spot this candidate is on their ballots this November. The campaign of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat up for re-election for his...
crbjbizwire.com
CSU hosts inaugural DPT white coat ceremony
CHARLESTON, SC – Charleston Southern University hosted its inaugural white coat ceremony for the Doctor of Physical Therapy’s class of 2024 on Saturday, September 17. This is the program’s first professionalism ceremony since it first began accepting applications in July 2021. The DPT class is comprised of 48 students, who entered the program in May of this year.
live5news.com
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
abcnews4.com
Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Skeletal remains have been found in a dense thick area of Ridge Street in the City of Georgetown according to Georgetown Police Deputy Chief Nelson Brown. The Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort also known as CUE is in day two of conducting another...
SC cannabis fight persists in farmer’s lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields. In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 16, John Trenton Pendarvis alleges the South Carolina […]
The Post and Courier
$1K reward for information in case of missing Berkeley County teen
Sarah Pipkin left for the first day of school Aug. 15, and hasn't been seen since. She dressed that morning in faded black jeans, white Nike Air Force 1s, and a black T-shirt depicting painter Bob Ross. It was her favorite, according to her mother, Darling Campbell. "We’re still basically...
The Post and Courier
Summerville attorney pleads guilty to storming US Capitol on Jan. 6
A suspended Summerville attorney has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, becoming the ninth South Carolinian to acknowledge criminal responsibility for the botched uprising. David Johnston, formerly of the George Sink personal injury law firm, agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors Sept. 23...
