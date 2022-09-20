ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

West Ashley C.A.S. students examine crime scenes in class

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You wouldn't expect to see high school students analyzing a crime scene in the school hallway, even if the victim isn't real. That's exactly what some Charleston County teens are doing. ABC News 4 got an exclusive look at the class at the West Ashley...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Five South Carolina Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors

PRESS RELEASE - Columbia, S.C. - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized five South Carolina schools nominated by State Superintendent of Educa-tion Molly Spearman as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition is based on schools' overall academic performance. “We are extremely proud of these five South Carolina...
EDUCATION
abcnews4.com

Dorchester School teacher named finalist for state honor

An educator from Rivers Oak Middle School in Dorchester School District Two is a finalist for the Induction of the Year Award through South Carolina. Gray is ROMS Strings Teacher and Orchestra Director. Gray was SSTwo's award nominee for the 2021-2022 school year. “It is such an honor to be...
EDUCATION
abcnews4.com

Youngest-ever Charleston County detention deputy sworn in

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time in its history, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has sworn in a detention deputy under the age of 21. Darin Mowry, 20, swore an oath on Thursday in front of Sheriff Kristen Graziano and other employees of the sheriff's office and Al Cannon Detention Center to protect and serve in his new role.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

CSU hosts inaugural DPT white coat ceremony

CHARLESTON, SC – Charleston Southern University hosted its inaugural white coat ceremony for the Doctor of Physical Therapy’s class of 2024 on Saturday, September 17. This is the program’s first professionalism ceremony since it first began accepting applications in July 2021. The DPT class is comprised of 48 students, who entered the program in May of this year.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

SC cannabis fight persists in farmer’s lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields. In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 16, John Trenton Pendarvis alleges the South Carolina […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

$1K reward for information in case of missing Berkeley County teen

Sarah Pipkin left for the first day of school Aug. 15, and hasn't been seen since. She dressed that morning in faded black jeans, white Nike Air Force 1s, and a black T-shirt depicting painter Bob Ross. It was her favorite, according to her mother, Darling Campbell. "We’re still basically...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville attorney pleads guilty to storming US Capitol on Jan. 6

A suspended Summerville attorney has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, becoming the ninth South Carolinian to acknowledge criminal responsibility for the botched uprising. David Johnston, formerly of the George Sink personal injury law firm, agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors Sept. 23...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

