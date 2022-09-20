Read full article on original website
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
NJ man found dead in kettle cooker ‘valued family above all else’
A South Jersey man who died in a workplace accident was being mourned as the "rock of his family," days after the horrific discovery. State Police said they found Dale Devilli, of Millville, unresponsive inside of a kettle cooker at a Lassonde Pappas food processing plant on Monday. Federal labor...
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
Have you seen him? Asbury Park, NJ man wanted for Murder in Toms River, NJ shooting incident
A gunman who shot three people, killing one, outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River last month has been identified and charged but remains on the run. The shooting outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River that claimed...
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The number of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community, the Jersey Shore, and the state of New Jersey for years now has been mind-numbing.
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey
It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
Beloved new bakery in Medford, NJ told to cease and ‘de-moose’ their mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
A $7 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Burlington County, NJ
A lottery ticket — which was sold at a very busy Burlington County, NJ retailer — just won an incredible $7.1 million dollar jackpot. The ticket, which matched all six numbers for the New Jersey Lottery’s Pick-6 drawing on September 22, was sold at ShopRite store on Route 38 in Hainesport, lottery officials announced on Friday.
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
This $1.5M Ultra-Modernized 1950s Home Is For Sale in Princeton NJ (PICTURES)
If you're a sucker for old things made new, then you've gotta check out this house that's on the market in Mercer County! It's the definition of "don't judge a book by its cover." Welcome to 12 Pardoe Road in Princeton NJ! This mid-century home was originally built in 1953...
Sparks and debris shoot from airliner that had to emergency land in NJ
NEWARK — A Boeing 777 bound for Brazil that developed a mechanical problem made an emergency landing early Thursday morning. People on the ground recorded video of the plane shooting sparks and dropping what appeared to be debris. United Flight 149 with 256 passengers on board bound for São...
Thousands Head to Tuckerton This Weekend for the 40th Annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show
It is an annual tradition in Southern Ocean County and this year it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show in Historic Tuckerton, NJ. Thousands will visit Tip Seaman Park in Tuckerton and the Historic Tuckerton Seaport. This is one of the biggest fall festivals in Ocean County.
Stop Making Excuses For Teachers Who Sleep With Students In New Jersey
This is not going to be a comfortable discussion, but it is one that needs to be had. According to NJ1015.com, a Robbinsville teacher was fired and removed from their job as, not only a teacher but an assistant coach, because of a romantic and physical relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
Huge Two Day Lego Festival Coming to Secaucus, NJ
Any diehard Lego fans in your home? If so, get ready for Brick Fest Live coming to New Jersey for two days only in December. I saw the details on the Only in Your State website and for Lego lovers, this is a dream come true. It's happening at the...
Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
Wow, You Won’t Believe The Name Of This Coffee Shop Opening In New Jersey
I'll be the first to admit I make an OK cup of coffee. It's not amazing, but it's not bad either, it's cheaper than buying coffee every day and at this point, it works for me. Coffee is an integral part of some people's morning routine, I know it is for me!
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
