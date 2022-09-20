ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Whiting, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Toms River, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Accidents
City
Manchester Township, NJ
94.3 The Point

Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey

It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nj#Mercury Grand Marquis#Community Medical Center#Manchester Police
94.3 The Point

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
94.3 The Point

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy