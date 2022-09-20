ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

#Dementia Study#Cognitive Impairment#Older Adults Lifestyle#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Senior Health#Chinese
msn.com

Is There A Cure For Diverticulitis?

As we grow older, our bodies go through several changes that may cause health problems later down the road. For example, about one-third of people aged 50 to 59 develop small pouches called diverticula along the digestive tract, says the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). This condition is known as diverticulosis and may not cause any symptoms. However, those tiny pockets can cause stomach pain, bloating, and other digestive symptoms, notes the MedlinePlus.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hcplive.com

Higher Risk of Suicide Observed in Adolescents Suffering from Nightmare Distress

Various consequences have been linked to nightmares and can have a severe impact on mental health, even leading to increased risk of suicide. Experiencing a nightmare is a common phenomenom, particularly among the general adolescent population. Various consequences have been linked to nightmares and can have a severe impact on mental health, even leading to increased risk of suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

How to use the 333 rule for anxiety

At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH
Dementia
Dementia
Health
Health
China
China
IFLScience

"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
WORKOUTS
aao.org

Presence of uveitis poses risks for patients to develop anxiety and depression

Review of: Risk of anxiety and depression in patients with uveitis: A meta-analysis. Cui B, Jia H-Z, Gao L-X, et al. International Journal of Ophthalmology, August 2022. A systematic literature review and a meta-analysis were conducted to evaluate possible links between uveitis and anxiety and/or depression. Study design. Twelve observational...
MENTAL HEALTH
hcplive.com

Persistent Disparities in Diabetes Mortality Observed in US Rural Counties

Diabetes mortality rates in 2017-2018 compared with 1999-2000 were highest and unchanged in rural counties. New cross-sectional findings suggest rural counties in the United States had the highest overall diabetes mortality rate in comparison with other urbanization levels. Subnational disparities, including a higher annual diabetes mortality rate (ADMR) in men...
HEALTH
hcplive.com

SGLT2 Inhibitor Use May Lower Risk for Dry Eye Disease in People with T2D

The analysis suggests people with T2D newly receiving SGLT2 inhibitors may have lower risk for DED in comparison to those receiving GLP-1 RAs. Treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) with sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors may lead to lower risk for dry eye disease (DED), compared with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Gillian May

Signs of Anxiety and Depression

Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
psychologytoday.com

Living Longer Requires Making Lots of Small Changes

New research on positive aging suggests that there are many different factors that work together to produce a healthy old age. Small incremental changes in our lives can help us live 4 to 7 years longer, and maintain our cognitive functioning for more than a decade. Positive aging needs more...
HEALTH
Health Digest

Can You Ever Be Too Old To Exercise?

Aging is a part of life, and your body will undergo some changes as you get older. You might expect to see wrinkles and gray hair, but other changes that you can't see take place too. For example, muscle mass is known to shrink with age, and this can cause weakness, according to MedlinePlus. For this reason, you might not be as strong as you were when you were younger.
WORKOUTS
Psych Centra

Cognitive Signs of Stress

Stress can have both physical and cognitive effects. Here are 5 cognitive signs of stress and how this can affect you later in life. Stress is a natural human response that we developed in order to be aware of, and protect ourselves from, danger. Although it’s often painted as such,...
MENTAL HEALTH
hcplive.com

Postponing Morning Rounds for Nurses May Lead to Sleep Improvement for Patients

A study from the Netherlands suggests steps to address patients’ sleep health. Nonpharmacologic interventions may be effective in improving sleep hygiene with medical and surgical patients, a recent study suggests. Patients in hospital settings often report sleep difficulties, with many negative side effects associated. In addition to poor cognitive...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Botox influences the control of emotions in the brain

The bacterial toxin botulinum toxin (BTX)—colloquially known as Botox—is probably known to most people as a remedy for wrinkles. But botulinum toxin can do even more: if it is injected into the forehead, for example, it can alleviate depression. It also dampens negative emotions in people with borderline personality disorder, who suffer from extreme mood swings.
SKIN CARE

