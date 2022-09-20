Read full article on original website
Once daily miracle pill aims to slow down aging and brain decline, new scientific study reveals
DAILY multivitamins may improve cognition and memory in senior citizens, a recent study has claimed. Researchers believe that continued daily use of multivitamins can improve brain function in people aged 65 or older. Furthermore, multivitamins may slow cognitive aging by 1.8 years over three years, or by 60 percent. The...
I’m a doctor – my secret to looking ten years younger and it’s all about eating three certain foods
A DOCTOR has revealed the foods that he believes are key to helping you look at least ten years younger. As age keeps knocking on our front door, many people are searching for the best way to keep their skin looking flawless and youthful. Dr Eric Berg believes that he...
hcplive.com
Study Finds Acupuncture May Be Effective for Anxiety in Patients With Parkinson’s Disease
A study in China found that Parkinson’s patients treated with acupuncture saw reduced anxiety levels. Research suggests that acupuncture may be a useful treatment for those with Parkinson’s disease (PD) struggling with anxiety. In patients with PD, anxiety is associated with consistent worry, tension in muscles, a lack...
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
msn.com
Is There A Cure For Diverticulitis?
As we grow older, our bodies go through several changes that may cause health problems later down the road. For example, about one-third of people aged 50 to 59 develop small pouches called diverticula along the digestive tract, says the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). This condition is known as diverticulosis and may not cause any symptoms. However, those tiny pockets can cause stomach pain, bloating, and other digestive symptoms, notes the MedlinePlus.
MedicalXpress
Quick test kit to determine a person's immunity against COVID-19 and its variants
A team of scientists from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has developed a quick test kit that can tell if a person has immunity against COVID-19 and its variants, based on the antibodies detected in a blood sample.
hcplive.com
Higher Risk of Suicide Observed in Adolescents Suffering from Nightmare Distress
Various consequences have been linked to nightmares and can have a severe impact on mental health, even leading to increased risk of suicide. Experiencing a nightmare is a common phenomenom, particularly among the general adolescent population. Various consequences have been linked to nightmares and can have a severe impact on mental health, even leading to increased risk of suicide.
msn.com
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
IFLScience
"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
aao.org
Presence of uveitis poses risks for patients to develop anxiety and depression
Review of: Risk of anxiety and depression in patients with uveitis: A meta-analysis. Cui B, Jia H-Z, Gao L-X, et al. International Journal of Ophthalmology, August 2022. A systematic literature review and a meta-analysis were conducted to evaluate possible links between uveitis and anxiety and/or depression. Study design. Twelve observational...
hcplive.com
Persistent Disparities in Diabetes Mortality Observed in US Rural Counties
Diabetes mortality rates in 2017-2018 compared with 1999-2000 were highest and unchanged in rural counties. New cross-sectional findings suggest rural counties in the United States had the highest overall diabetes mortality rate in comparison with other urbanization levels. Subnational disparities, including a higher annual diabetes mortality rate (ADMR) in men...
hcplive.com
SGLT2 Inhibitor Use May Lower Risk for Dry Eye Disease in People with T2D
The analysis suggests people with T2D newly receiving SGLT2 inhibitors may have lower risk for DED in comparison to those receiving GLP-1 RAs. Treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) with sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors may lead to lower risk for dry eye disease (DED), compared with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA).
hcplive.com
Hepatitis C Not Significantly Associated With Myocarditis Risk for HIV Patients
This risk also increased with age and was amplified in patients with HCV compared to patients without HCV. The risk of myocarditis for patients with HIV is not necessarily associated with a hepatitis C virus (HCV) coinfection, but this risk does increase as the patient ages. A team, led by...
Signs of Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
hcplive.com
Poor Sleep Causes Irreversible Negative Effects to Immune Cells, New Evidence Shows
New evidence from a Mount Sinai study suggested that consistent lack of sleep has negative effects on immune stem cells and increases the risk of inflammatory disorders and heart disease. New evidence from a Mount Sinai study suggested that consistent lack of sleep has negative effects on immune stem cells...
psychologytoday.com
Living Longer Requires Making Lots of Small Changes
New research on positive aging suggests that there are many different factors that work together to produce a healthy old age. Small incremental changes in our lives can help us live 4 to 7 years longer, and maintain our cognitive functioning for more than a decade. Positive aging needs more...
Can You Ever Be Too Old To Exercise?
Aging is a part of life, and your body will undergo some changes as you get older. You might expect to see wrinkles and gray hair, but other changes that you can't see take place too. For example, muscle mass is known to shrink with age, and this can cause weakness, according to MedlinePlus. For this reason, you might not be as strong as you were when you were younger.
Psych Centra
Cognitive Signs of Stress
Stress can have both physical and cognitive effects. Here are 5 cognitive signs of stress and how this can affect you later in life. Stress is a natural human response that we developed in order to be aware of, and protect ourselves from, danger. Although it’s often painted as such,...
hcplive.com
Postponing Morning Rounds for Nurses May Lead to Sleep Improvement for Patients
A study from the Netherlands suggests steps to address patients’ sleep health. Nonpharmacologic interventions may be effective in improving sleep hygiene with medical and surgical patients, a recent study suggests. Patients in hospital settings often report sleep difficulties, with many negative side effects associated. In addition to poor cognitive...
MedicalXpress
Botox influences the control of emotions in the brain
The bacterial toxin botulinum toxin (BTX)—colloquially known as Botox—is probably known to most people as a remedy for wrinkles. But botulinum toxin can do even more: if it is injected into the forehead, for example, it can alleviate depression. It also dampens negative emotions in people with borderline personality disorder, who suffer from extreme mood swings.
