NCAA Football: Connecticut at Michigan

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Related
College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News
On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Mel Tucker Today
Michigan State has a lot of work to do in the second half against Minnesota. Mel Tucker's squad currently trails 17-0 at halftime. The Spartans have struggled to move the chains this afternoon. Payton Thorne has completed 6-of-10 pass attempts for 30 yards with an interception. Running back Jalen Berger, meanwhile, has just 13 rushing yards on four carries.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wrif.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
13abc.com
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire. According to The Blade, the two who were killed...
Detroit News
Badly decomposed body found in Detroit garbage bin
A Detroit garbage truck employee discovered a dead body on the job Wednesday. The worker was emptying a trash bin into a garbage truck when the body fell out, Detroit police said. The body was badly decomposed and the identity of the deceased is unknown, police said. The cause of...
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
fox2detroit.com
Watch: Hoverboard rider falls into Detroit River during auto show demonstration
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hoverboard flipped into the Detroit River during an auto show demonstration Sunday. The rider was over the river showing off the board when the board flipped over, sending the rider head-first into the water. Coast Guard boats nearby responded to help them out of the water.
Man Walked Out of a Michigan Costco With $1,100 in Crab Legs
Police are looking for the suspect in a recent Costco King Crab Leg Caper. The yet-to-be publicly identified suspect is facing a felony charge of larceny for his very delicious yet costly Costco theft. The man was clearly feeling shellfish Thursday afternoon as he reportedly walked into the Costco on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville without showing a Costco card. He should be doing jail time for that alone. But then, his shellfish actions allegedly escalated as he loaded up with exactly $1,107 worth of King Crab Legs and walked out the door without paying. Not only did he skip paying for a large amount of seafood, but he also neglected to invite anyone to the bangin' party he is clearly preparing for.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-31
A man died after crashing his motorcycle on US-31 between Montague and Rothbury Wednesday evening.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
Police: Man dies after being struck by Amtrak Train in Birmingham
Birmingham police confirmed to 7 Action News that a man died after being hit by a train there today.
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
MSP: Woman killed in crash after losing control of car on I-94
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say a woman was killed in a vehicle crash after losing control of her car on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning in Detroit.MSP says at about 3:20 a.m., the woman was driving in a passenger vehicle on the eastbound freeway near Woodward Avenue when she struck a center concrete median.Police say the woman was partially ejected and was crushed between the median and her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.State police say are awaiting the medical examiner's report. They say the woman was identified and they were working to notify her family.
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
555
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0