A body found by campers last month on an island in the Schuylkill River was identified as a Reading man who went missing six months earlier, WFMZ reports. The body of 62-year-old Kerry Frazier, who was last seen on Feb. 28, was discovered by campers in Union Township on Aug. 23, the outlet says. The cause and manner of his death were still being investigated.

READING, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO