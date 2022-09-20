ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

thebamabuzz.com

Family-owned Foley Fish Company to celebrate 101 years in business

In the Baldwin county area and looking for some fresh seafood? Foley Fish Company will have you hooked after your first visit. This family-owned business carries a wide variety of fresh fish, shrimp, and other seafood delights caught and delivered daily. Continue reading to see how they maintain their success and how you can become a part of their special upcoming anniversary!
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Cinnamon Swirl Bread

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are back in the Studio10 kitchen with Chef Nino from Rouses. Today he is cooking up some cinnamon swirl bread. 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391. 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715. 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571,...
THEODORE, AL
WKRG

Who loves shrimp? The Gulf Coast CW does as we talk about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival on Things to do with Theo!

We are all geared up and ready to go for the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival taking place in Gulf Shores on October 6th through the 9th. The Annual National Shrimp Festival is a project of the ​Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and the hundreds of volunteers who make up all different aspects our community. For nearly a half of a century now, the Shrimp Fest has been a celebration of the beautiful beaches of our Gulf Coast as well as a great excuse to hang out with over 250,000 friends while you drink, party and eat all the shrimp you can eat! If you want to know more about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival, check out today’s Things to do with Theo!
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

‘She’s the backbone of our family’; Mobile woman turns 102

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birthday celebrations are in order for one Mobile resident. Gurdie Mae Ealey turned 102 on Tuesday. Linda Hill, Ealey’s daughter, says Ealey moved to Mobile when she was in her 20s, and she became a professional seamstress. She ran her own business called “Gurdie’s” from her home. She was known to sew for everyone-- regardless of their background.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Seafood Festival starting today: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola. With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time. The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens newest store in Mobile, Alabama

Publix Food Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Alabama location at Bickley Station shopping center in Mobile. The 48,387-square-foot supermarket is located at 9124 Cottage Hill Rd. Ste. 100 and will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store also features a full-service seafood department, with fresh whole fish and fillets, Publix said in a statement.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tracking Ian into the Gulf.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Let’s get started with the latest on TS Ian. This storm will track across the Caribbean and grow in strength and eventually become Hurricane Ian. The storm is forecast to track over the west end of Cuba...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Searing heat, with eyes on the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Record highs for the first day of fall! An upper-level ridge will cause temps to soar today into the upper 90s. It will be dry and sunny, but very hot. The good news is that this is the...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Meet Nat Johnson, one of Mobile’s most mysterious artists

When residents of several midtown Mobile neighborhoods started noticing an abundance of mockingbirds sitting on stumps and posts, they were curious. Then at least one resident surmised on social media that the creator of the birds – which weren’t real birds at all – somehow had nefarious intent.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Friday morning, City of Mobile Public Works team members placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an approximately 20-foot area above the bulkheads. As a precaution, this area will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future as needed repairs are made.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Seafood Festival made possible by volunteers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is back with over 150 vendors supplying food fun and music. The event would not be possible without the 400 volunteers participating with Fiesta Pensacola. Fiesta Pensacola works to put on events in the community highlighting heritage and Pensacola pride. The volunteers attend meetings before the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Proposed subdivision in Foley causing headaches for some residents

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated debate Wednesday night at the Foley planning commission meeting where many residents were in uproar over a proposed subdivision that will potentially disrupt traffic flow, amongst other concerns. “This is a nightmare getting ready to happen,” said Larry Laugher, who lives where...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Broad St. closures Monday Sept 26

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, Sept. 26, crews will be closing St. Anthony Street from Broad Street to N. Jefferson Street. This work is to rehab the existing roadway transition onto Broad Street. On this same day, the right turn lane from Springhill Avenue onto Broad Street will be closed, as well as the outermost southbound lane on Broad Street between State Street and Old Shell Road. Crews will be repairing the corner curbs and handicap ramps. Both closures will last for up to a week.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Soft open held for The Historic Avenue Cultural Center

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today many residents celebrated the re-opening of one of Mobile's most historic buildings. What was once the 1931 segregated library downtown is revitalized. It's now named the Historic Avenue Cultural Center. A place to learn about the rich African American history here in Mobile. "So,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Overdose Awareness 5K reaching out to those who need help

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department is hoping to raise awareness to something that can impact any family. They had a great turnout at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning as they held their first “Overdose Awareness 5-K.”. The event triggered by the increase in overdose deaths...
