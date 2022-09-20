Read full article on original website
Hard times force couple to open Pumpkin Patch, business thriving in Midtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, a couple in Midtown Mobile has turned what was a hard time in their life, into something good. They were laid off during the pandemic and forced to change careers. Now, their idea has grown into a popular business.
Family-owned Foley Fish Company to celebrate 101 years in business
In the Baldwin county area and looking for some fresh seafood? Foley Fish Company will have you hooked after your first visit. This family-owned business carries a wide variety of fresh fish, shrimp, and other seafood delights caught and delivered daily. Continue reading to see how they maintain their success and how you can become a part of their special upcoming anniversary!
Recipe: Rouses Cinnamon Swirl Bread
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are back in the Studio10 kitchen with Chef Nino from Rouses. Today he is cooking up some cinnamon swirl bread. 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391. 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715. 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571,...
Who loves shrimp? The Gulf Coast CW does as we talk about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival on Things to do with Theo!
We are all geared up and ready to go for the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival taking place in Gulf Shores on October 6th through the 9th. The Annual National Shrimp Festival is a project of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and the hundreds of volunteers who make up all different aspects our community. For nearly a half of a century now, the Shrimp Fest has been a celebration of the beautiful beaches of our Gulf Coast as well as a great excuse to hang out with over 250,000 friends while you drink, party and eat all the shrimp you can eat! If you want to know more about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival, check out today’s Things to do with Theo!
‘She’s the backbone of our family’; Mobile woman turns 102
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birthday celebrations are in order for one Mobile resident. Gurdie Mae Ealey turned 102 on Tuesday. Linda Hill, Ealey’s daughter, says Ealey moved to Mobile when she was in her 20s, and she became a professional seamstress. She ran her own business called “Gurdie’s” from her home. She was known to sew for everyone-- regardless of their background.
Pensacola Seafood Festival starting today: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola. With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time. The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 […]
Publix opens newest store in Mobile, Alabama
Publix Food Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Alabama location at Bickley Station shopping center in Mobile. The 48,387-square-foot supermarket is located at 9124 Cottage Hill Rd. Ste. 100 and will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store also features a full-service seafood department, with fresh whole fish and fillets, Publix said in a statement.
Tracking Ian into the Gulf.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Let’s get started with the latest on TS Ian. This storm will track across the Caribbean and grow in strength and eventually become Hurricane Ian. The storm is forecast to track over the west end of Cuba...
Living in a food desert means less nutritious options for this local family
A food desert is a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods, mainly due to a lack of grocery stores. Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts, affecting over 102,000 Northwest Floridians. While Pensacola...
Searing heat, with eyes on the tropics
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Record highs for the first day of fall! An upper-level ridge will cause temps to soar today into the upper 90s. It will be dry and sunny, but very hot. The good news is that this is the...
Meet Nat Johnson, one of Mobile’s most mysterious artists
When residents of several midtown Mobile neighborhoods started noticing an abundance of mockingbirds sitting on stumps and posts, they were curious. Then at least one resident surmised on social media that the creator of the birds – which weren’t real birds at all – somehow had nefarious intent.
Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Friday morning, City of Mobile Public Works team members placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an approximately 20-foot area above the bulkheads. As a precaution, this area will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future as needed repairs are made.
Pensacola Seafood Festival made possible by volunteers
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is back with over 150 vendors supplying food fun and music. The event would not be possible without the 400 volunteers participating with Fiesta Pensacola. Fiesta Pensacola works to put on events in the community highlighting heritage and Pensacola pride. The volunteers attend meetings before the […]
Proposed subdivision in Foley causing headaches for some residents
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated debate Wednesday night at the Foley planning commission meeting where many residents were in uproar over a proposed subdivision that will potentially disrupt traffic flow, amongst other concerns. “This is a nightmare getting ready to happen,” said Larry Laugher, who lives where...
Broad St. closures Monday Sept 26
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, Sept. 26, crews will be closing St. Anthony Street from Broad Street to N. Jefferson Street. This work is to rehab the existing roadway transition onto Broad Street. On this same day, the right turn lane from Springhill Avenue onto Broad Street will be closed, as well as the outermost southbound lane on Broad Street between State Street and Old Shell Road. Crews will be repairing the corner curbs and handicap ramps. Both closures will last for up to a week.
Tropical disturbance in Caribbean has the attention of gulf coast residents
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A disturbance in the southeast Caribbean is already drawing the attention of a lot of folks here on the gulf coast. We’ve just passed the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Sally and many coastal spots are just recovering from that damage. One of those spots...
Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
Soft open held for The Historic Avenue Cultural Center
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today many residents celebrated the re-opening of one of Mobile's most historic buildings. What was once the 1931 segregated library downtown is revitalized. It's now named the Historic Avenue Cultural Center. A place to learn about the rich African American history here in Mobile. "So,...
Overdose Awareness 5K reaching out to those who need help
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department is hoping to raise awareness to something that can impact any family. They had a great turnout at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning as they held their first “Overdose Awareness 5-K.”. The event triggered by the increase in overdose deaths...
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it...
