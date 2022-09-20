Ditch that gas-powered or corded electric pole hedge trimmer for this 20V cordless model that’s on sale for its second-best price of the year. That’s right, you can ditch both gas/oil and cords when picking up this Earthwise cordless pole hedge trimmer for $97 at Amazon. The pole allows you to reach up to nine foot five inches from the ground, making it quite versatile all around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO