Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals
Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Volkswagen partners with Elia group to explore vehicle-to-grid (V2G) services
Volkswagen says it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) Friday with Ellia Group to explore V2G technology and how it can potentially help stabilize the energy grid while rewarding EV drivers. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology has immense potential as more electric vehicles hit the road. EV chargers and the technology behind...
electrek.co
Tesla sends out invites for AI Day 2, teases Full Self-Driving, Tesla Bot, Dojo, and more
Tesla has started sending out invites for its AI Day 2022, and the automaker is teasing more information on Full Self-Driving, Tesla Bot, Dojo, and more. While it has been a long time since Tesla had a proper product unveiling event, the company started to hold somewhat regular annual events with specific subjects at the center of the presentation – not unlike Apple with its annual “Apple Worldwide Developers Conference” and regular fall event.
electrek.co
These countries lead the world in renewables manufacturing and installation
A global renewable energy employment report released today by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) reveals which countries are leading the world in wind and solar manufacturing and installation. “Renewable Energy and Jobs: Annual Review 2022” shows that the number of people working in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
Here at Electrek, I’ve had the rough job of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years (ok fine, it’s super fun). I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting-edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the...
electrek.co
Tesla plans ‘thousands of Humanoid Robots within factories’
Tesla is planning to have “thousands of Humanoid Robots within its factories,” according to a new job listing for the Tesla Bot program. With science fiction promising us flying cars and robot butlers for decades, people aren’t taking tech companies announcing humanoid robots seriously. When Elon Musk...
electrek.co
LG Energy Solution and Snow Lake Lithium team up to establish lithium supply chain for EVs in North America
Carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium and battery production specialist LG Energy Solution announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a domestic supply chain of lithium in North America. When Snow Lake’s lithium mining operation gets up and running in 2025, it plans to supply LG with the precious Earth material essential to current EV battery chemistry. This domestic supply chain could help several automakers qualify for US federal tax credits as well.
electrek.co
Test drive your favorite EVs at Drive Electric Week starting today through October 2
Drive Electric Week kicks off today with nearly 300 online and in-person events celebrating electric vehicles. Events will be held for the next two weekends, from September 23 through October 2, in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Drive Electric Week is an annual event organized by Plug In America, Electric...
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Podcast: Tesla finally launches CCS adapter, Tesla Bot distraction, Hertz going with GM EVs, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla finally launching its CCS adapter, Tesla Bot being a possible distraction, Hertz going with GM’s EVs, and more. Sponsored by Recurrent: Get a free...
CARS・
electrek.co
XPeng G9 trims updated with new options and prices to meet high customer demand (and alleviate confusion) before launch
Just days after officially launching its G9 SUV, XPeng Motors has completely revamped the naming system of its trims, offering two new versions and different prices. The Chinese automaker has cited tremendous customer demand as the reason for the changes, but the overhaul also addresses confusion surrounding which G9 configuration delivered which standard features. Here are the changes.
electrek.co
Rivian’s fast-charging network expands; other automakers need to pay attention
Rivian’s network of DC fast-charging stations, called the Rivian Adventure Network, is slowly but surely expanding with a new station this week. Other automakers should pay attention and possibly follow the same strategy. Last year, Rivian revealed its charging strategy, and we applauded them for a very thorough plan...
electrek.co
Huck Cycles Overland is a US-made Mad Max-style electric moped proving popular in big cities
Huck Cycles, a North Carolina electric moped maker, is finding that its off-road optimized electric moped is actually proving quite popular for city riders as well. It’s a surprising finding, considering the bike was originally designed for hunters, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts that wanted a powerful but (relatively) lightweight electric two-wheeler.
electrek.co
Earthwise pole hedge trimmer with nearly 10-feet of reach falls to $97 in New Green Deals
Ditch that gas-powered or corded electric pole hedge trimmer for this 20V cordless model that’s on sale for its second-best price of the year. That’s right, you can ditch both gas/oil and cords when picking up this Earthwise cordless pole hedge trimmer for $97 at Amazon. The pole allows you to reach up to nine foot five inches from the ground, making it quite versatile all around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Wheel-E Podcast! Harley police e-bikes, electric bike theft, Zero DSR/X & more
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes news about Harley-Davidsons electric motorcycles and electric bicycles, a new two-seater shared e-bike from Veo, e-bike reviews, e-bike anti-theft tips, Zero’s new long range adventure electric motorcycle, and lots more.
Comments / 0