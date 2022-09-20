ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlestondaily.net

476 Meeting St (Cafe) – For Sale – $100,000

SIZE – This cafe is approximately 540 square feet and has a ton of character! Really unique space! Space is situated in the ultra-popular F45 training gym on Meeting St. in downtown Charleston. Tons of students visit this space every day! Space basically has built-in clientele from the connecting gym!
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M

The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000

Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant, SC
Real Estate
Mount Pleasant, SC
Business
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
City
Charleston, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Kelly
wtoc.com

City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area. A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.
BEAUFORT, SC
charlestondaily.net

Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed

Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Realtors#Real Estate Brokerage#Business Industry#Linus Business
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Fall Food Truck Festival at Firefly Distillery

Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, will host a new Fall Food Truck Festival taking place on Sunday, October 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature around 20 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
gcaptain.com

Port of Charleston Handles Deepest Draft Ship to Date After Harbor Deepening

South Carolina Ports is putting Charleston Harbor’s new 52-foot depth to good use, handling a container ship at the deepest draft to-date. The 12,119 TEU-capacity MSC Rayshmi recently set a record for deepest draft at SC Ports, arriving at 48 feet and 11 inches of draft. Five post-panamax cranes worked the ship at the Port of Charleston’s Wando Welch Terminal, moving 2,758 containers on and off the ship.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WCBD Count on 2

Transfer truck overturned near Ravenel Bridge Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A tractor-trailer overturned near the base of the Ravenel Bridge in downtown Charleston Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said the transfer truck overturned on its side along Morrison Drive near the bridge around 9:15 a.m. Crews were waiting on a tow truck with the capability to move the large vehicle. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy