Cops: Search continues for body of missing woman killed in Midtown; 2 charged

Two men have been charged with murder after a woman last seen nearly three months ago in Atlanta is believed to have been killed and her body disposed of at an unknown location, police said Tuesday.

Allahnia Lenoir, 24, was reported missing Aug. 1 and was last seen July 30 at Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street, according to police. Authorities said she was with two men in the apartment.

“At that point in the case, we quickly began to realize that there may be some foul play involved in the disappearance of Allahnia,” Atlanta police Lt. Peter Malecki said during a news conference Tuesday.

The men suspected of being with her at the time of her disappearance have been charged, Malecki said. Diante Reynolds, 29, was taken into custody Sept. 9 in Conyers and charged with murder and concealing the death of another. Authorities are still searching for 29-year-old Steven Oboite, who faces the same charges.

“The family is devastated by this news but are asking for the general public to continue sharing tips and information that lead to the arrest of the second man charged in the case,” a family spokesperson said in a statement. ”They believe that he knows her whereabouts and they are desperately seeking justice for Allahnia.”

Credit: Atlanta police

Police said Lenoir never left the apartment on her own accord. Authorities are still investigating the cause of her death.

“We do believe that she had died inside the apartment and then was potentially relocated to an undetermined location,” Malecki said.

Lenoir’s body has not been located. Malecki said officers have conducted numerous searches, utilizing cadaver dogs, homicide detectives and entire police recruit classes.

https://twitter.com/Atlanta_Police/status/1572344374851211264

Malecki said the two suspects were not strangers to Lenoir. The woman is believed to have had a brief relationship with the men prior to meeting them at the Midtown apartment. A third person who was there the night Lenoir went missing is not believed to have been involved in her disappearance, Malecki said.

“We knew that this was going to be a race against time, but until her body is recovered — we remain hopeful. We know that the tips from the public and all of the media attention has helped to get us this far in finding my daughter,” Lenoir’s mother, Jannette Jackson, said in the statement.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.