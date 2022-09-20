Read full article on original website
Tony Cheezum
4d ago
I detecting a sense a desperation in these articles. I'm smelling that same fear that they have for Trump. I'm not even close to counting Dan out of it.
Reply(15)
39
Robert Thompson
4d ago
Let me say this I worked for Hogan. He is not a Republican and he a liar that doesn't keep his word and I know this personally. So his advice means nothing to me.
Reply(12)
22
SonOfLibertyVA
4d ago
When the left lies about you and refuses to allow your voice to be heard, they fear you and you must be doing something that will hurt their agenda.
Reply(34)
41
Related
Pro-Trump Jan. 6 'Truth Rally' Sees Only Dozens Attend
Counter-protesters almost outnumbered the rally-goers, according to reports.
Karl Rove: Texas Abortion Law 'Too Extremist,' Creates 'Problem' for GOP
Texas' abortion policy contained a "trigger law" that banned the procedure after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.
Republican Dan Crenshaw Blasts GOP Colleagues: 'Dishonesty and Conspiracy'
The Texas congressman took aim at "alt-right" Republicans who "just scream," saying he's "sick" of the lying.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between White and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Moments From Donald Trump's North Carolina Rally
Former President Donald Trump was in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday rallying in support of Republican Representative Ted Budd in his race for the U.S. Senate. Budd is in a close contest with Democrat and former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and his campaign had welcomed Trump as a potential boost to voter turnout.
'Raging Maniac' Letitia James Needs 'Banished' from Legal Profession: Trump
Former President Donald Trump railed against New York Attorney General Letitia James during a rally in North Carolina, saying she should be shunned from the legal profession for bringing a potentially crippling lawsuit against him. During a rally held in Wilmington on Friday for his Republican congressional picks, Trump lashed...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Lauren Boebert's Veteran Comments Slammed as Frisch Details 15 'No' Votes
Rep. Lauren Boebert has been slammed by her Democrat rival Adam Frisch for repeatedly voting against expanding veterans' rights. Boebert, who's running for re-election in Colorado in November, wrote on Saturday about her commitment to veterans' rights and those she called "America's heroes." "I voted for four pro-veteran bills that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Historians Trash DeSantis' Understanding of U.S. History—'Beyond Ignorance'
Ron DeSantis's claim that the American revolution "caused people to question slavery" has been rejected by historians.
dbknews.com
Marylanders must vote in the upcoming cannabis referendum
Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Last legislative session, Maryland almost legalized cannabis. It’s now up for a vote via a referendum on November’s midterm election ballot. However, this referendum could push the bill to fail, despite the wishes of cannabis supporters in Maryland.
Trump Rally Crowd Is Seemingly Asked to Stop One-Finger QAnon Salute: Video
A video taken at former President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina appears to show staff stopping the crowd from making a one-finger salute that has recently become the subject of heavy criticism. Trump supporters could be seen raising their arms in the air with one finger pointed during the...
Immigration Gives Greg Abbott Lead Over Beto O'Rourke in Texas: Poll
Independent voters in Texas care more about immigration than abortion, according to a new analysis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
Trump Faces 'Criminal Liability' in NY Case That Will 'Wipe Him Out': Cohen
Former President Donald Trump is facing "criminal liability" in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit into alleged business fraud that could "wipe him out," his ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen said Saturday. James, a Democrat up for reelection this year, announced Wednesday the civil lawsuit against Trump that seeks at...
State Roundup: Moore, Cox court voters with vastly different views on education; threats, violence against abortion providers on the rise
MOORE, COX COURT THOSE WITH DIFFERING VIEWS ON EDUCATION: The Democratic and Republican nominees for governor are competing with vastly different education platforms in a state that’s home to more than 882,000 public school students. Dan Cox is courting voters who were frustrated by pandemic-era restrictions in their children’s schools, and picked a running mate who was behind the departure of a county school superintendent over her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Wes Moore has pledged to work with a broad section of organizations, including the state teachers’ union, and promises full funding for Maryland’s landmark educational reform and other initiatives. Lillian Reed/The Baltimore Sun.
Witness's Lawyer in Matt Gaetz Investigation Skeptical Case Will Be Dropped
"Based on my knowledge of the evidence, I would be surprised by such a decision," said a lawyer for Joel Greenberg, a reported witness in the case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dbknews.com
Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot
Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
mymcmedia.org
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox Challenges Election Ballot Counting Petition
During a civil hearing at the Montgomery County Circuit court to discuss the Maryland State Board of Elections’ petition to start processing ballots early, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, Dan Cox, proved to be the most vocal critic. With mounting pressures that the primary election will be riddled...
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act. The attorney general said in a news release that the properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County. The settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities, the attorney general’s office said.
Majewski Wants Law Against 'Besmirching' Veterans After His Record Doubted
"The military record I have been able to obtain, from my personal files, shows that all of my deployments are listed as classified," the GOP candidate said.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 182