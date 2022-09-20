ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Tony Cheezum
4d ago

I detecting a sense a desperation in these articles. I'm smelling that same fear that they have for Trump. I'm not even close to counting Dan out of it.

39
Robert Thompson
4d ago

Let me say this I worked for Hogan. He is not a Republican and he a liar that doesn't keep his word and I know this personally. So his advice means nothing to me.

22
SonOfLibertyVA
4d ago

When the left lies about you and refuses to allow your voice to be heard, they fear you and you must be doing something that will hurt their agenda.

41
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between White and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Key Moments From Donald Trump's North Carolina Rally

Former President Donald Trump was in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday rallying in support of Republican Representative Ted Budd in his race for the U.S. Senate. Budd is in a close contest with Democrat and former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and his campaign had welcomed Trump as a potential boost to voter turnout.
WILMINGTON, NC
dbknews.com

Marylanders must vote in the upcoming cannabis referendum

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Last legislative session, Maryland almost legalized cannabis. It’s now up for a vote via a referendum on November’s midterm election ballot. However, this referendum could push the bill to fail, despite the wishes of cannabis supporters in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Faces 'Criminal Liability' in NY Case That Will 'Wipe Him Out': Cohen

Former President Donald Trump is facing "criminal liability" in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit into alleged business fraud that could "wipe him out," his ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen said Saturday. James, a Democrat up for reelection this year, announced Wednesday the civil lawsuit against Trump that seeks at...
POTUS
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Moore, Cox court voters with vastly different views on education; threats, violence against abortion providers on the rise

MOORE, COX COURT THOSE WITH DIFFERING VIEWS ON EDUCATION: The Democratic and Republican nominees for governor are competing with vastly different education platforms in a state that’s home to more than 882,000 public school students. Dan Cox is courting voters who were frustrated by pandemic-era restrictions in their children’s schools, and picked a running mate who was behind the departure of a county school superintendent over her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Wes Moore has pledged to work with a broad section of organizations, including the state teachers’ union, and promises full funding for Maryland’s landmark educational reform and other initiatives. Lillian Reed/The Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
dbknews.com

Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot

Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act. The attorney general said in a news release that the properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County. The settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities, the attorney general’s office said.
MARYLAND STATE
