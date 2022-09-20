ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry Crack ESPN's Top 100

By Shandel Richardson
Herro and Lowry are both listed among the league's elite

Miami Heat guards Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro made appearances in the annual ESPN top 100 players list, which was released Tuesday.

Herro, last year's Sixth Man of the Year, checked in at No. 61 while Lowry was one spot ahead at No. 60.

Here's what the outlet had to say about each player :

Herro: "How much of a distraction will a lack of an extension be? It remains to be seen whether or not Herro will be able to get a contract extension hammered out before the season, but if it doesn't happen, how much will that linger over the organization? Herro said after last season that he would like to be in the starting lineup after capturing the Sixth Man award in 2021-22."

Lowry: "Will he be in better shape? Heat president Pat Riley made reference to Lowry's conditioning after the season, and it remains to be seen if the 36-year-old will be able to play at the same level he did in Toronto. With two years and over $60 million remaining on Lowry's contract, the Heat don't have much choice other than to hope Lowry can turn it around after a lackluster first season in Miami."

ESPN only released 26-100. The rest of the list will be unveiled later this week .

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.

