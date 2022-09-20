Stellina Pizzeria’s Italian-born restaurateurs Antonio Matarazzo and Matteo Venini pivot past the popular neo-Neapolitan pies their 3-year-old Northeast flagship is known for with the surprise addition of a new wine and antipasti bar nearby. Marcellino Pane & Vino quietly opened this week on the glassy ground floor of the Gantry apartment complex (300 Morse Street NE). The stylish, soaring space with a 24-seat patio out front sends out seafood crudo, Italian cheeses and cured meats, bruschetta topped with smoked salmon and bresaola, cannoli, and flourless chocolate almond cake. A bountiful, 50-bottle wine list with 15 by-the-glass options showcases lots of red, white, and sparkling Italian varietals. A curved bar wrapped in slick orange tiles and 12 stools also serves digestifs like amaro, grappa, and limoncello, Negronis, spritzes, and Menabrea lagers. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (closed Mondays), with both happy hour and brunch kicking off next week.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO