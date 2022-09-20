Read full article on original website
Eater
Stellina’s Owners Uncork a Dreamy Aperitivo Bar Near Union Market
Stellina Pizzeria’s Italian-born restaurateurs Antonio Matarazzo and Matteo Venini pivot past the popular neo-Neapolitan pies their 3-year-old Northeast flagship is known for with the surprise addition of a new wine and antipasti bar nearby. Marcellino Pane & Vino quietly opened this week on the glassy ground floor of the Gantry apartment complex (300 Morse Street NE). The stylish, soaring space with a 24-seat patio out front sends out seafood crudo, Italian cheeses and cured meats, bruschetta topped with smoked salmon and bresaola, cannoli, and flourless chocolate almond cake. A bountiful, 50-bottle wine list with 15 by-the-glass options showcases lots of red, white, and sparkling Italian varietals. A curved bar wrapped in slick orange tiles and 12 stools also serves digestifs like amaro, grappa, and limoncello, Negronis, spritzes, and Menabrea lagers. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (closed Mondays), with both happy hour and brunch kicking off next week.
Fryer’s Roadside to Reopen This Fall with BBQ, Smoked Meats: Report
Fryer’s Roadside will reopen this fall with a retooled menu that will include smoked meats and other barbecue offerings from Money Muscle BBQ, according to a report from Eater D.C. The popular fried chicken and soft-serve ice cream will remain on the menu. All Set Restaurant & Bar and...
Pancakes Please: IHOP Opens New Made-To-Order Concept Restaurant In Silver Spring
Flip’d by IHOP opened its third location this week in Maryland, where they will provide everything from breakfast burritos and its patented flapjacks to burgers and other lunch or dinner fares. The newest location opened for business on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring following pandemic-related delays. The flagship...
NBC Washington
Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC
A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
trazeetravel.com
citizenM Opens Second Location in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., welcomes citizenM’s second hotel, citizenM Washington DC NoMa, to the city. The new hotel opens two years after the brand’s first DC hotel, citizenM Washington Capitol. The new hotel features 296 rooms, all featuring citizenM’s unfailing dedication to design, art, technology and comfort. “We’re thrilled...
WJLA
Marriott cuts ribbon to open new global headquarters in downtown Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott International opened its global headquarters in downtown Bethesda with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week following six years of planning, design, and construction. The 21-story, 785,000-square-foot building is the new workplace for corporate associates, supporting more than 8,100 hotels in 139 countries and territories around the...
bethesdamagazine.com
XO Modern Pho & Grill in Rockville offers modern take on traditional Vietnamese dish
Ever wanted to add a bright red lobster and chunk of beef serving up that delicious surf and turf to a bowl of pho? A new modern pho restaurant in Rockville offers that different option and more. Tom Chen, franchise owner of T-Swirl Crepe in Rockville since 2017, added his...
popville.com
Lidl opening first DC store in Skyland Town Center on Wednesday!
“Lidl US, recently ranked a top U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, announced today that it will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store in Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, September 28. The store, located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
northernvirginiamag.com
NoVA Parks Gifted 45-Acre Botanical Garden in Alexandria
The family-owned Winkler Botanical Preserve will be added to the extensive list of parks and gardens run by NoVA Parks. The reins of a longtime family-owned preserve in Alexandria’s west end have officially been turned over to the Northern Virginia Parks Authority in a move that aims to support plant and wildlife preservation and educational programs for local children.
Washingtonian.com
Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”
DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
mocoshow.com
Rumi Life Now Open in Wheaton Mall
Rumi Life is now open in Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of stuffed animals, fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. SEE ALSO: Five Below is...
WTOP
Towering office buildings and pricey residences: the transformation of downtown Bethesda
Marriott International held a grand opening this week for its new global headquarters, a towering 21-story building that forms just one part of the changing landscape in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. The gleaming new office-hotel complex and other tall new buildings in the central core of downtown Bethesda on Wisconsin Avenue...
ggwash.org
In Prince George’s County, there once was a supermarket fit for a queen
Recently, I came across a neat bit of local history. There was a Giant supermarket in Prince George’s County—Chillum or West Hyattsville, depending on which article you read—that Queen Elizabeth II toured all the way back in October of 1957. Earlier that day she’d watched a football game between UMD College Park and UNC Chapel Hill, and on that same visit, she’d attended a state dinner at the White House.
themunchonline.com
3908 Sonora Pl Unit E
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In Much Sought After Sequoyah Community - Unique And Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1,232 Square Foot Condo * Beautifully Renovated Throughout * Gleaming Hardwood Floors * Open Concept Floorplan * Huge Living Room * Separate Dining Area With Chandelier * Impeccable Galley Kitchen With Light Grey Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances And Electric Cooking * Spacious Master Suite With Large Walk-In Closet And Updated Master Bathroom * Full Size Washer And Dryer * Huge Rooftop Deck – Perfect For Entertaining * Oversized Carport Parking Space * Water, Sewer, And Trash Utilities Included * Extra Storage * Community Amenities To Include Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Common Grounds, And So Much More * Fantastic Location Backing To Hybla Valley * Convenient To Rt 1, Telegraph, Fort Hunt, Maryland, Shops And Restaurants *
Wbaltv.com
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
popville.com
What’s Going on in Cleveland Park at Connecticut Ave at Porter St, NW?
Any news about ongoing street construction, which has turned the intersection into a pedestrian nightmare?. No signs, no leaflets, no information from workers.”. Ed. Note: Only one sign indicating a closure to pedestrians on the southeast corner:
popville.com
Behold the new Metrorail map
“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
Rockville Firm Moving Offices to Station Square in Silver Spring
A woman-owned consulting firm is moving from its Rockville offices to the 1100 Wayne Ave. building at Station Square, according to a report in The Daily Record. EnCompass LLC partners with government, multilateral and nonprofit organizations and provides leadership and management development, organization development, technical assistance and other services. “Totaling...
