Adam Sandler seen using cane to walk after hip surgery

Adam Sandler is reportedly recovering from a recent hip surgery that he underwent around Labor Day (5 September).

The 56-year-old Uncut Gems star was photographed walking with a cane around Los Angeles with his wife, actor Jackie Sandler.

Sandler’s operation was not due to a medical emergency or sudden injury, his rep confirmed to People . Instead, it was specifically scheduled to happen in between projects. The actor has since been using a cane for mobility purposes.

The Independent has contacted Sandler’s reps for further comment.

In the meantime, he is still scheduled to kick off his 15-day comedy tour on 21 October in Allentown, Pennsylvania, ahead of stops in Boston, Atlantic City, Tampa, and more. For information on how to get tickets, read here .

In June of this year, Sandler spoke to Entertainment Tonight about suffering an onset injury which caused mobility issues.

While filming for his latest movie, Hustle – in which he portrays a basketball scout for the Philadelphia 76ers whose dream is to become an NBA coach – he said he often played basketball with his NBA co-stars before he injured his groin.

“We had some of that going, but that’s before I popped my groin,” he told the publication. “There was one night my groin couldn’t take it anymore.”

“It’s been a year already and I’m still limping around like a fool,” Sandler admitted.

Hustle is available to stream on Netflix.