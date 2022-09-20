Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers season preview: Tortorella set to change culture, power play
DeAngelo expected to boost NHL-worst team with man-advantage. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach: John...
NHL
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
NHL
SPLIT-SQUAD ROSTERS - 25.09.22
The game groups for tonight's exhibition games have been announced. Ahead of the split-squad games vs. the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames have released their game rosters:. In Vancouver (5:00 PM MT) Forwards. 17 - Milan Lucic - LW 21 - Kevin Rooney - C 22 - Trevor Lewis - RW.
NHL
Ducks to talk contracts with Zegras, Terry, Drysdale after season: report
Pending restricted free agents won't 'have a distraction,' GM says. The Anaheim Ducks will not discuss new contracts with Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale and Troy Terry until after this season, general manager Pat Verbeek said. Zegras, a forward, and Drysdale, a defenseman, each is entering the final season of a...
NHL
Training Camp Notebook - September 23
WINNIPEG - Pierre-Luc Dubois and his Team Steen group had a tough task on Friday. First, they hopped on the ice for a 60-minute skate that focused on defensive structure and all the details that go into the new system head coach Rick Bowness wants the Winnipeg Jets to play.
NHL
PREVIEW - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS (X2!)
The Flames open the preseason with a pair of split-squad games against the Canucks. Welcome back, Flames fans. The 2022-23 preseason schedule kicks off tonight with a pair of games between the Flames and Vancouver Canucks - the first beginning at 5 p.m. MT at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, while the second of the two 'split-squad' tilts will start one hour later at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
NHL
Samsonov, Murray begin competition to be Maple Leafs starting goalie
TORONTO -- Ilya Samsonov said he had a case of the butterflies. The 25-year-old goalie admitted his gut was churning when he was standing in the corridor waiting to skate onto the Scotiabank Arena ice for his Toronto Maple Leafs debut Saturday. Once the puck was dropped, however, he was calm, cool and collected in stopping all 16 shots in his 40 minutes of work in a 4-2 preseason loss to the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
Blue Jackets at Penguins // Live @ 1PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE in Pittsburgh in the first game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all the action LIVE on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and the 2022...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'A LOT OF POSITIVE ENERGY'
The buzz around the rink on the first day of training camp. "Feel great, a lot of positive energy. Everyone's having fun with each other, but getting down to business. This time of year, you can kind of feel the intensity start to build throughout the practices and when you step on the ice, you know you've got to take care of business first and foremost. That's the great thing about our group - I think we understand those situations and how to be serious and when to have fun."
NHL
Preview: Coyotes host Ducks at Tucson Convention Center on Sunday
Arizona set for second preseason game in as many days, last played in Tucson in 2017. Sept. 25, 2022 | 2:00 PM MST | Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. The NHL is back in Tucson. The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks at Tucson Convention Center Arena...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
NHL
Ovechkin focusing on winning Stanley Cup again, not catching Howe
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin began his 18th NHL training camp Thursday not focused on the 21 goals he needs to score to catch Gordie Howe for second in NHL history, but thinking more about the number of chances he has left to win the Stanley Cup again with the Washington Capitals.
NHL
Bally Sports app to stream 3 Blues preseason games
Stream available on Bally Sports app, Ballysports.com or new Bally Sports+ports. The St. Louis Blues' three preseason home games at Enterprise Center will be streamed live on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com. Fans can stream the games by signing into the app with their pay-TV provider user ID and...
NHL
Sabres announce roster for Sunday's preseason opener
Buffalo meets Washington at 2 p.m. on NHL Network and 1520 AM. The Sabres have announced the roster for their preseason opener against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday. The game will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio...
NHL
Blue Jackets fans come out in droves for open practice
Blue Jackets fans got their first look at Johnny Gaudreau in a Blue Jackets uniform Saturday morning, and the Fifth Line turned out in droves to see the superstar winger at the OhioHealth Ice Haus for an open practice. And Gaudreau didn't disappoint, as his line that also featured Patrik...
NHL
Beniers, Wright hoping to grow together with Kraken
Young centers enter season 'ready for whatever tasks are going to get thrown at us'. Matty Beniers and Shane Wright provide hope for the present and the future of the Seattle Kraken. Beniers, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and the first selection in Seattle history, made...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Wood recovered from injury, healthy for Devils
Jarry has contract talks with Penguins; McCabe unlikely to be ready for Blackhawks opener. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New Jersey Devils. Miles Wood is healthy and recovered from...
NHL
Preds Notes & Quotes: Training Camp Day 1
Excitement was in the air as players hit the ice Friday for the first day of practice and scrimmages at Predators training camp presented by Vanderbilt Health, and the optimism surrounding this year's team was palpable. Here are some of the top quotes of the day from Preds players and...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE HAVE A LOT TO PROVE'
The buzz around the rink after Saturday's scrimmage. "It was good as a group to get some contact in a game situation." "I think things we've talked about in terms of identity, X and Os, things like that. Work ethic. I don't think any of those areas are problems with our team. There's a lot of new guys to the organization that are playing the next two games, that played different styles, different systems, obviously different teammates. So, that's all you're looking for."
NHL
Spirited scrimmage an 'important step' for Stars ahead of preseason
CEDAR PARK, Texas -- NHL preseason has become a hectic race to exhibition games with a lot of bodies and some pretty intense work in a very short span. So it was the Stars spent a quick three days at H-E-B Center getting almost 60 players ready for the season ahead. There still is much work to do, but preseason games start Monday at American Airlines Center, so they must forge ahead.
