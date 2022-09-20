ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Beach Radio

Do You Agree With New Jersey’s Halloween Favorites for 2022?

Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.
POLITICS
Beach Radio

Hey, New Jersey, would you ever pick up a hitchhiker?

OK... so, full disclosure, I’m trying to figure out if I was a bad person this week. Well… if I was a bad person at least in this instance. I was on vacation out of state earlier this week and I encountered something that I almost never witness in the Garden State. While driving on a busy road in Vermont, I saw an honest-to-goodness hitchhiker.
VERMONT STATE
Beach Radio

Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County

Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Beach Radio

My New Jersey bagel experience this morning was quite disturbing

"To eat or not to eat?" That is the question. I’m in a bit of a pickle this morning, I’m not quite sure what to do about the bagel I ordered. For context: I work early on Saturdays. I have to get to work around 5:45 in the morning so most places I pass on the way aren’t open yet for me to order breakfast. So this morning I ordered a bagel for delivery and it didn’t come quite right.
FOOD & DRINKS
Beach Radio

NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’

TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
POLITICS
Beach Radio

Unique fall facts about the Jersey Shore you probably didn’t know

Autumn across New Jersey is a beautiful time of year. From fall foliage to crisp cool air, The Garden State is a fantastic place to enjoy everything fall has to offer. As a Jersey Shore native, I've always loved this time of year at the coast. Not only are the beaches emptier, but the weather is oftentimes perfect (not to mention, live entertainment all year long).
TRAVEL
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

