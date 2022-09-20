Read full article on original website
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Do You Agree With New Jersey’s Halloween Favorites for 2022?
Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.
Hey, New Jersey, would you ever pick up a hitchhiker?
OK... so, full disclosure, I’m trying to figure out if I was a bad person this week. Well… if I was a bad person at least in this instance. I was on vacation out of state earlier this week and I encountered something that I almost never witness in the Garden State. While driving on a busy road in Vermont, I saw an honest-to-goodness hitchhiker.
Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County
Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Local business champ serving the best burgers in Toms River, NJ
As you know, I'm traveling around the state spreading the message of common-sense solutions for the problems plaguing our great state. One of the pillars of our economy and our communities is the many small businesses that dot the landscape. For the next few months, I'll be coming to your...
Huge Two Day Lego Festival Coming to Secaucus, NJ
Any diehard Lego fans in your home? If so, get ready for Brick Fest Live coming to New Jersey for two days only in December. I saw the details on the Only in Your State website and for Lego lovers, this is a dream come true. It's happening at the...
My New Jersey bagel experience this morning was quite disturbing
"To eat or not to eat?" That is the question. I’m in a bit of a pickle this morning, I’m not quite sure what to do about the bagel I ordered. For context: I work early on Saturdays. I have to get to work around 5:45 in the morning so most places I pass on the way aren’t open yet for me to order breakfast. So this morning I ordered a bagel for delivery and it didn’t come quite right.
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
The best fall activities in New Jersey, according to my sons (poll)
Autumn is officially here in New Jersey, and what a kick-off to the season it was. The first day of fall arrived with beautiful weather and temperatures mainly in the 60s. Although that won't remain a constant throughout this roller coaster of a season, what will be with us for a while are fall activities.
Why Can’t We Change When We Celebrate Halloween In New Jersey?
Today marks the first official day of Fall which in my world means bring on the pumpkin. There is so much to look forward to this season. You have apple cider donuts, haunted attractions, apple picking, pumpkin picking and of course...HALLOWEEN!. And as much as I look forward to planning...
Fantastic Fundraiser Look Out It’s Witches on the Water on Long Beach Island, NJ
It's a busy month coming up with two big events in October! October is Halloween time and it's also Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Two big events here in New Jersey and Townsquare Media will be involved in both Halloween and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The question is how do you combine the two?
This Just Looks Strange, Two Stores, One Door, One “Big” Store in Bayville, NJ
I remember when this store was closing, I was in the store and the shelves were so empty. What's happening with our Dollar Tree?. I was like, "What's going on?" Apparently, they're closing this store and we were all wondering what was replacing it. When I first saw that it was closing in Berkeley Twp., I couldn't believe it. Good News, though it's back.
Oysterfest has a new name: AsburyFest — It’s this weekend in NJ
Fall in New Jersey is made for festivals. And one that I’ve always found to be one of the most fun and exciting is an Oysterfest in Asbury Park. The iconic city is the perfect setting for this iconic festival. It’s ironic that one of the most popular festivals...
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
Beloved new bakery in Medford, NJ told to cease and ‘de-moose’ their mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/24
—High Risk of Rip Currents for the Jersey Shore once again. Surf conditions will be very rough and very dangerous. 10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph) 9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON. TODAY: NW winds 10 to...
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
Unique fall facts about the Jersey Shore you probably didn’t know
Autumn across New Jersey is a beautiful time of year. From fall foliage to crisp cool air, The Garden State is a fantastic place to enjoy everything fall has to offer. As a Jersey Shore native, I've always loved this time of year at the coast. Not only are the beaches emptier, but the weather is oftentimes perfect (not to mention, live entertainment all year long).
Have you seen him? Asbury Park, NJ man wanted for Murder in Toms River, NJ shooting incident
A gunman who shot three people, killing one, outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River last month has been identified and charged but remains on the run. The shooting outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River that claimed...
